New colors for Bora-Hansgrohe for post-Peter Sagan era

Bora-Hansgrohe will be packing new colors in 2022 as the Germany-based team turns the page on the Peter Sagan era.

With Sagan headed to TotalEnergies in a high-profile move, his longtime professional home is tweaking its traditional color scheme for a new season.

The team unveiled its new kit Wednesday that was inspired in part by U.S. collegiate sports.

“We’ll definitely stand out in the field in 2022,” said team manager Ralph Denk. “The starting point was U.S. college sports, particularly baseball. I have to admit that at first, I may have been a little skeptical, but the results ended up being very convincing.”

The familiar swath of different shades of green set on black is still there, but there are new dashes of color to lighten up the jersey’s look.

Looks are one thing, but Denk insisted the jersey be in line with the aerodynamic demands of today’s peloton.

“For us, however, the focus is not only on looking smart, we also want to be fast,” Denk said in a team release. “During our wind tunnel tests in winter, we compared our new kit with competitors’ products, and I can say that we will be fast, very fast.”

Designed by Le Col, the jersey will deliver high performance on the road, officials insisted.

“Over a decade’s worth of research has gone into the package of kit we have pulled together for the Bora-Hansgrohe team,” said Yanto Baker, Le Col founder and CEO. “Hours spent in the wind tunnel have perfected the layup of tripping fabrics and breathable, fast wicking materials. … Every single detail from team jerseys, skin suits and bib shorts to socks and base layers have been designed to perform through a tough WorldTour race calendar.”