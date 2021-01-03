New challenges and new jerseys for Chris Froome, Miguel Ángel López

Two of cycling’s top grand tours stars at opposite ends of their trajectories showed off new kits Saturday.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is now in his new jersey at Israel Start-Up Nation, while grand tour aspirant Miguel Ángel López is decked out in his new colors at Team Movistar.

The changes are more than swapping team kits for both riders. Froome moves across to Israel Start-Up Nation in a high-profile transfer that comes packed with pressure and expectation. After racing 11 seasons in Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers from 2010 to 2020, with a run that included seven grand tour victories, the 35-year-old will roll into 2021 with a lot to prove.

López, 27 next month, is hoping to step up in 2021 in his first major transfer move of his career. After six seasons with Astana, López joins sometimes-nemesis Movistar where he will have the freedom to chase the GC in grand tours. The Spanish team is still in rebuilding mode following the exits of Mikel Landa, Richard Carapaz and Nairo Quintana following the 2019 season.

López has never finished worse than eighth in six grand tours he’s finished. His Tour de France debut was promising in 2020, when he won the “queen” stage at Col de la Loze, and rode into the final time trial third overall only to slip to sixth.