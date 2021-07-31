Neilson Powless sprints to first pro win at Clásica San Sebastián
Californian 24-year-old Powless outsprints Matej Mohorič and Mikkel Honoré for debut pro win in tough Basque race.
Neilson Powless opened his pro account on the wet, greasy roads of the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday.
The Californian edged a three-rider photo finish after an attacking finale of the Donostiako Klasikoa before celebrating with jubilation along with his EF Education-Nippo team staff.
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) placed second in the kick to the line, narrowly edging out Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who finished third.
The result is the biggest of Powless’ young career.
The 24-year-old regularly animates breakaways in tough hilly days of racing and has twice placed in the top-6 of Tour de France stages. Powless made it count in Saturday’s Basque race after playing a one-two with his teammate Simon Carr.
“I can’t even put into words how much this means to me,” Powless said after the race. “Our director Juanma (Garate) was so excited to come to the race, we didn’t even have the favorites and so we tried to race smart, and in the end we played our cards perfectly. I’m so happy.”
“It’s my first pro victory, and I’m so happy to have taken it here in San Sebastián with a director that’s local. Every time I’ve raced here it’s been incredible with the fans, so I’m super happy to win in front of such enthusiastic crowds.”
Powless had gone into the final kilometers with just Mohorič and Honoré for company after the trio became part of a five-rider lead group on the race’s final Murgil climb.
Mohorič opened up the sprint from the front, but Powless was able to come off his wheel and nudge across the line a fraction ahead of the Slovenian to score his landmark debut win.
16 riders had formed the day’s early break as Powless hung back in the bunch.
The ecapees fractured on the Jaizikibel climb as the peloton lingered around two minutes back.
There were a number of crashes on the wet roads as the pace started to increase in the final 50km. Several riders hit the deck in separate spills before three Bora-Hansgohe riders – including Wilco Kelderman and Matteo Fabbro – came down on a greasy corner, with a race moto also on the ground. Television cameras did not capture what happened.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) sparked a flurry of attacks from the peloton on the Erlaitz climb before Carr countered to set up EF Education-Nippo’s winning play. The Brit accelerated hard and motored past Landa and the fractured breakaway riders to lead the race over the summit of the Erlaitz with 40km to go.
Powless, Mohoric, Honoré and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) bridged across to form a group of five at the front of the race with Carr, and they dangled around one minute ahead of the bunch on the decisive Murgil climb.
Powless didn’t wait when he saw teammate Carr begin to fade.
The 24-year-old kicked out of the breakaway and led solo before Mohoric, Honoré and Rota managed to claw their way back on.
The greasy roads again had a part to play on a sweeping right-hander at just 5km to go. Honoré lost control and slid into a wall, with his bike rebounding into Rota. Mohorič and Powless came through unscathed and powered away at the front of the race before Honoré again caught back with just 1400m to go to set up the final sprint.
The peloton had been charging into the steep lower slopes of the Murgil climb when a crash mid-way through the bunch brought down a number of riders and impeded the chase for the breakaway riders. Trek-Segafredo desperately tried to bring back the charging leaders on behalf of Bauke Mollema but it was all too late, leaving the breakaway to scoop the podium spots.
Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:34:31
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04
|7
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|10
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|11
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|12
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04
|13
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|14
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|15
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:08
|16
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36
|18
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:36
|20
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:36
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36
|22
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|23
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:36
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36
|25
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|26
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:39
|27
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|28
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02
|29
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:51
|30
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51
|31
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|32
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|33
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:59
|34
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:59
|35
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:59
|36
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:23
|37
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:23
|38
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:26
|39
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|4:26
|40
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:26
|41
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:26
|42
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:26
|43
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:26
|44
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:26
|45
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:26
|46
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:49
|47
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|4:54
|48
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:00
|49
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:00
|50
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:20
|51
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:41
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:56
|53
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:38
|54
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:41
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:41
|56
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:41
|57
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:23
|58
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:24
|59
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|9:24
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:24
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|9:24
|62
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:24
|63
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:24
|64
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9:24
|65
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|9:24
|66
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:24
|67
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:24
|68
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:24
|69
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|9:24
|70
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|9:24
|71
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:24
|72
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|9:24
|73
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:41
|74
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|9:41
|75
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:41
|76
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:41
|77
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:41
|78
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|9:41
|79
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:41
|80
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:22
|81
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:55
|82
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:55
|83
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:29
|84
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:27
|85
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|14:06
|86
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:06
|87
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:06
|88
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:06
|89
|HARDY Romain
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:06
|90
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|14:06
|91
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:06
|92
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:06
|93
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:06
|94
|FERRON Valentin
|Team TotalEnergies
|14:06
|95
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:06
|96
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:06
|97
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:06
|98
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:06
|99
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:06
|100
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:26
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.