NCL team Miami Nights confirms 2023 schedule

The Miami Nights squad, one of the new pro teams in the National Cycling League, confirmed its 2023 competition schedule and backing sponsors for its debut season.

The Miami Nights team starts its 2023 racing program with the Tucson Bicycle Classic on March 3, and will compete in road, criterium, and stage races nationwide.

“Teammates develop friendships in training and during training camps, but racing forges bonds that last a lifetime,” said Sebastian Alexander, Miami Nights head coach. “We want to come out of the gate with a dominating performance in our home race, the NCL Invitational in Miami Beach on April 8, and then keep on winning throughout a full North American race schedule.”

The team also confirmed its range of suppliers, including Factor Bikes, Full Speed Ahead components, Vision Tech, Wahoo Fitness, Rudy Project, Bont Cycling, DeFeet, and PowerBar.

The National Cycling League is a new racing series with 10 teams debuting this year with stops in major U.S. cities. Men and women will compete on the same team, on the same course, and chase a $1 Million prize purse.

Miami Nights calendar

Tucson Bicycle Classic: March 3rd – March 5th Tucson, AZ

NCL Miami Beach: April 8th Miami Beach, FL

Speedweek: April 21st – April 30th Athens, GA

Sunny King Criterium: May 6th – May 7th Anniston, AL

NCL Atlanta: May 14th Atlanta, GA

Joe Martin Stage Race: May 18th – May 21st Fayetteville, AK

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough: June 9th – June 11th Tulsa, OK

Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland: June 15th – June 25th Wisconsin

USA Cycling pro road nationals: June 22nd- June 25th Knoxville, TN

Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium: July 8th Boise, ID

Salt Lake Criterium: July 15th – July 16th Salt Lake City, UT

Intelligentsia Cup: July 29th Chicago, IL

Littleton Criterium presented by Audi Denver: August 5th Littleton, CO

Bannock Crit: August 6th Denver, CO

NCL Denver: August 13th Denver, CO

IU Health Momentum Indy: August 25th – August 27th Indianapolis, IN

Bommarito Audi Gateway: September 2nd – September 5th St. Louis, MO

NCL Washington D.C.: September 17th Washington D.C.