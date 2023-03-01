Become a Member

Road
Road

NCL team Denver Disruptors to race Redlands, Joe Martin Stage Race in first season

The team's 18-event calendar features a mix of stage races and criteriums.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Denver Disruptors, one of the National Cycling League’s (NCL) new teams, has announced its 2023 calendar with appearances at the Redlands Cycling Classic and the Joe Martin Stage Race.

The co-ed squad, along with the Miami Nights, is one of the NCL’s two in-house teams. Both will race at the NCL Cup, the new criterium series set up by the league.

Criteriums are well represented on the squad’s 18-event program with visits to the Intelligentsia Cup and Sunny King Criterium, as well as the four NCL races.

However, there are plenty of stage races on tap across the season to give the team some bigger efforts that they can’t get in crits.

“You can’t replicate the intensity and tension of racing in training, which means racing is one of the most important components of training,” said Svein Tuft, head coach of the Denver Disruptors. “The Denver Disruptors are going to race to win throughout the season, and we’re putting a big emphasis on August when we have the opportunity to dominate a series of races in Colorado.”

Also read:

The NCL Cup is a series of four events with 10 teams competing in both men’s and women’s races with a prize pot of $1 million. The overall winner will be decided on points accrued in both the men’s and women’s races.

The Denver Disruptors squad features some well-known names from the men’s and women’s peloton, including Leah Kirchmann, Valentina Scandolara, Sergio Henao, and Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg.

As well as revealing its race calendar, the NCL unveiled the key sponsors for the team. The squad will race on Factor Bikes with components from FSA and Vision Tech. Other sponsors include Wahoo, POC, Bont, DeFeet, and PowerBar.

Denver Disruptors race program

Tuscon Bicycle Classic — March 3 – March 5
NCL Miami Beach — April 8
Redlands Bicycle Classic — April 12 – April 16
Sunny King Criterium — May 6 – May 7
NCL Atlanta — May 14
Joe Martin Stage Race — May 18 – May 21
Saint Francis Tulsa Tough — June 9 – June 11
Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland — June 15 – June 25
USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships — June 22 – June 25
Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium — July 8
Salt Lake Criterium — July 15 – July 16
Intelligentsia Cup — July 29
Littleton Criterium presented by Audi Denver — August 5
Bannock Crit — August 6
NCL Denver — August 13
IU Health Momentum Indy — August 25 – August 27
Bommarito Audi Gateway — September 2 – September 5
NCL Washington D.C. — September 17

