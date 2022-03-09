NBC Sports to broadcast Tour de France Femmes

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

NBC Sports announced it will showcase the 2022 and 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

This year’s event will run July 24-31 and start in Paris on the final day of racing at the men’s Tour de France. The eight-day race will be shown in the United States, on Peacock and CNBC.

“I am delighted that NBC Sports is joining the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift broadcasters,” said race director Marion Rousse.

“For the two first editions of the event, NBC Sports will provide women’s racing with the know-how it displays each year in its coverage of the Tour de France, and bring the excitement of the race to fans across the United States. NBC Sports thus participates in the birth of possible vocations among young women, in a country where female cycling already occupies an important place.”

The race will form one of the centerpieces of this UCI Women’s WorldTour this year and it marks the end of a 33-year absence of a women’s Tour de France on the calendar. The route was announced in 2021 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on the same day as the men’s parcous, and it was universally greeted with both excitement huge fanfare.

Along with Paris with a stage on the iconic Champs Élysées the race will take in stages to Epernay, Bar-sur-Aube, Saint-die-des-Vosges, and Rosheim, before back-to-back mountain stages to Le Markstein and Super Planche des Belles Filles.

“We’re excited to further our relationship with the Amaury Sport Organization by adding this prestigious event to our cycling portfolio, and to showcase the exceptional athletes who will be competing for the biggest prize in women’s cycling,” said Michael Perman, NBC Sports vice president of programming.