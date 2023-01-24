National Cycling League (NCL) announces 2023 season calendar

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

News from the nascent National Cycling League (NCL) continues to trickle forth; the league now has dates for its four-race criterium series, the NCL Cup.

The series will debut in Miami on April 8, with subsequent races in Atlanta on May, 14, Denver on August 13, and culminating in Washington D.C. on September 10.

Ten invited teams, including the NCL’s own Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors, will compete in the four races for a shot at $1 million in prize money.

Read also:

The National Cycling League (NCL) announces team roster, headlined by Sergio Henao and Leah Kirchmann

National Cycling League announces $1 million prize purse and 2023 host cities

NBA All-Star Bradley Beal among backers of $7.5 million National Cycling League seed financing round

According to the league, the NCL Cup events will feature an innovative competition format where men and women compete on the same team on the same course. Fans will have access to in-race data through the NCL’s scoreboard, a first in professional criterium racing.

The league is partnering with city leaders as well as operations partner Medalist Sports to put on the events.

“We are proud to partner with these iconic cities and civic leaders who share the NCL’s values and revolutionary vision for professional cycling in the United States,” said Paris Wallace, co-founder and CEO of the National Cycling League.

“With a new racing format, innovative technologies for fan engagement, and inclusive entertainment for all spectators, the NCL sustainable event model stands to not only completely change the perception and appeal of pro cycling in the US, but to be the blueprint for future sporting events.”

The Miami Nights and Denver Disruptor NCL teams, as well as NCL management and invited media, will meet for a league training camp in Maricopa County and Goodyear, Arizona at the Arizona Motorsports Park from February 21 – March 1, 2023. Both teams will then make their debut in the three-day Tucson Bicycle Classic from March 3-5.