Nairo Quintana to miss Arkéa-Samsic pre-season camp

Nairo Quintana, recovering from double knee surgery, will miss a pre-season camp with his Arkéa-Samsic teammates this week in Cannes, France, team officials confirmed Monday.

Officials did not mention the status of a French police investigation during the 2020 Tour de France, when authorities searched the hotel rooms of Quintana and other riders and staffers. Despite some high-profile headlines in September, authorities remain quiet about the status of the inquiry.

Speaking to French journalists last month, team manager Emmanuel Hubert said the team remains in the dark.

A few other Arkéa-Samsic riders, including French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni, will also miss the camp, citing family issues. It appears the remainder of the team will gather to train about 30 hours this week in the first touch ahead of the 2021 calendar.

“The first winter camp of 2020-21 is classic, and marks the resumption of efforts,” said Théo Ouvrard, the team’s head of performance. “This is a restart, before tackling more intense efforts in January. December is for building the foundations for the new season.”

The team also confirmed that Colombian climber Miguel Flórez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) is among three new arrivals for 2021. Amaury Capiot and Markus Pajur also join. Flórez, 24, won a mountain stage at the Tour de San Juan, and was fifth overall at the Tour Colombia 2.1 at the start of the 2020 season.

“My goal is to help my leaders in the best possible way,” Flórez said. “If I have the chance, I will try to demonstrate my abilities as a climber. It’s an honor to join this team.”