Movistar’s ‘blues’ go a darker shade of blue for 2022 season

Team Movistar is darkening its look on its trademark “blue” for 2022.

The Spanish WorldTour team is going for a darker blue tone, with a lighter aqua blue look for its Movistar trademark lettering.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will sport the new jersey from La Passione in the upcoming season.

The kit is among the major changes for Spain’s WorldTour teams going into next season.

Alejandro Valverde and Annemiek van Vleuten captain each of the men’s and women’s squads, respectively, and both teams see some significant moves.

Eight new riders join the men’s team, including Will Barta, Óscar Rodríguez, Alex Aranburu, Iván Sosa, and Gorka Izagirre. Miguel Ángel López is among several key departures.

The women’s team sees two arrivals, with Arlenis Sierra and Sarah Gigante. Leah Thomas moves from Movistar to Trek-Segafredo for 2022.