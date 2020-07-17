Motorcyclist survived collision with race vehicle at Dookoła Mazowsza

The Dookoła Mazowsza race director confirmed Friday that the motorcyclist who collided with a stopped race vehicle did indeed survive the crash without sustaining life-threatening injuries.

“He broke two ribs, a leg, and his collarbone, but is not in a critical condition,” he said.

It was reported Wednesday that a motorcyclist who was not affiliated with the race died when he collided with a van stopped in the middle of the road. The motorcyclist had been attempting to navigate vehicles parked roadside for the UCI 2.2 stage race in Poland.

#DookolaMazowsza head organizer says: crashed civilian moto rider who caused cancellation stage 1 is ALIVE.

“He broke two ribs, a leg and his collarbone, but is not in a critical condition.”

Reports in media stating the moto rider died are false.#YallaAcademy pic.twitter.com/3lqta37dqW — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) July 17, 2020

Team Iseo director sportif Daniele Calosso told the Gazetta dello Sport Wednesday that he thought the individual did not survive the collision, as told to him by the Italian team’s Polish-speaking soigneur.

“We saw the glass and the front of the van destroyed, and the van in the field next to the road. When we got there, both the sanitary workers and the police were on the road. We as a team have a Polish masseur and it was he who immediately informed us of the death of the motorcyclist,” Calosso told reporters.

Racing was halted immediately following the crash, with about 30km remaining, due to the police investigation of the collision.

Wielerflits reported that Thursday’s time trial near Warsaw was won by German Felix Groß (Rad-Net Rose) who moved into the lead on the general classification. The stage was shortened due to poor weather and road conditions.

Friday’s 166km penultimate stage is a flat one in the town Grodzisk Mazowiecki, in central Poland.