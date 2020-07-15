Motorcyclist dies in collision with race vehicle at Polish stage race

The Gazetta dello Sport has reported that a motorcycle driver died during the Dookola Mazowsza, in Poland.

With 30 kilometers remaining in the first stage of the UCI 2.2 race, the main group crossed a major intersection in the race’s finishing circuit.

Team Iseo director sportif Daniele Calosso told the Gazetta, “Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was hit in the center by a yellow van that did not notice his arrival: we saw the glass and the front of the van destroyed, and the van in the field next to the road. When we got there, both the sanitary workers and the police were on the road. We as a team have a Polish masseur and it was he who immediately informed us of the death of the motorcyclist,” Calosso told reporters.

The Polish news service Polsat reported the moto driver, who was not affiliated with the race, was navigating around the parked vehicles and collided with a race van that was stationed in the middle of the road to block traffic for riders.

The race seems to be over. Civilian motor bike was on the circuit and crashed. No riders were involved, but the race has been cancelled.#DookolaMazowsza pic.twitter.com/69qVqlP1fl — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) July 15, 2020

Racing was suspended for the day due to road closures during the ongoing police investigation.

At this time racing is presumed to continue on Thursday with a time trial near Warsaw.

A new race on the calendar, 25 teams are in Poland for the four-day event, including Israel Cycling Academy, the development squad for the WorldTour Israel Start-Up Nation team.

This race was the return to racing for many pros, after a four-month pause in racing due to the coronavirus pandemic.