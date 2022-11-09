Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Moriah Wilson murder trial likely delayed until next summer

A Texas judge denies motions by lawyers representing Kaitlin Armstrong to suppress evidence in the case.

A trial in the Moriah Wilson murder case likely won’t happen until next summer, a Texas district judge said Wednesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that State District Judge Brenda Kennedy denied motions by lawyers representing Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused in the shooting death of pro cyclist Wilson in May, to suppress police evidence in the high-profile case.

Armstrong’s lawyers argued that police did not follow proper procedures or read Miranda rights, and asked the court to disallow certain evidence to not be presented during an upcoming trial.

The judge denied those motions, and said a trial likely won’t happen until next year.

Austin American-Statesman reported that the current judge is retiring at the end of her term in December, and a new judge will replace her early in 2023.

A tentative date in late June is slated for a trial.

Also read:

Police say Armstrong, girlfriend of gravel racer Colin Strickland, shot Wilson multiple times while she was in Austin last spring to attend a race.

Police brought her into the station for questioning, and later released her following a mix-up involving an unrelated arrest warrant. A judge ruled Wednesday that evidence collected during the police questioning will be allowed.

After police released her, she sold her vehicle and fled to New York City. Police later issued an arrest warrant and she evaded authorities for 43 days before being apprehended in a Costa Rican surf town and returned to Texas.

Armstrong, 34, pled not guilty to the charges, and is being held in a Texas jail with a $3.5 million bail.

She could face life in prison if found guilty of the first-degree murder charges.

