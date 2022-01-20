Monte Carpegna set to decide new-look 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico will not feature any summit finishes, but the race organizers are still hoping for some fireworks with a double ascent of the Monte Carpegna.

RCS unveiled the route for the seven-day “Race of Two Seas” Thursday, mixing some traditional fixtures with new elements. While the race will start with its usual time trial around Lido di Camaiore, the final chrono in San Benedetto has been axed for the first time in over a decade in favor of a sprint stage.

Time bonuses are likely to be a major factor in deciding the overall winner, along with a double ascent of the Monte Carpegna on the penultimate stage. The climb was made famous by Marco Pantani, who used to use it as a regular training climb, while Eddy Merckx won on it at the 1973 Giro d’Italia on his way to taking the overall title.

The Monte Carpegna is a six-kilometer ascent that winds its way above 1,300m at an average gradient of 10 percent with some sections hitting as much as 14 percent. From the top of the second ascent, the riders will dip back into the valley for the finish in Carpegna.

“There will be no uphill finishes, but this does not mean that it will be an easy race,” race director Mauro Vegni said according to the Italian website Tuttobiciweb. “With its almost 14,000 meters in altitude, in fact, it will be one of the most demanding editions of the race.”

The peloton will climb the Monte Carpegna twice (Illustration: RCS Sport)

Along with its slightly new look, the race has a slightly new date on the calendar. Most recently, it has started and finished mid-week, but it has been allowed to move its opening stage back two days to give it a much-desired weekend finale.

While many riders are still to announce their early-season schedules, Vegni hinted that a number of big-name riders would be gracing the start line in Lido di Camaiore, including defending champion Tadej Pogačar and world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

“Finally, after many years, the Tirreno-Adriatico will end on a public holiday, Sunday 13 March, rather than on Tuesday as happened in the recent past. New locations and new sponsors have decided to join forces with the race and this tells us of the goodness of the project. As usual, the starting field will be of the highest level.

“Riders of the caliber of Pogačar and Alaphilippe have already confirmed their participation, as well as the promising young [Remco] Evenepoel and our Vincenzo Nibali. I am sure that they are all the ingredients to experience a spectacular and hard-fought race that will also show the world unique places and scenarios.”

The route map for the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico (Photo: RCS Sport)

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico route

Stage 1: Monday, March 7 — Lido di Camaiore, 13.9km TT

Stage 2: Tuesday, March 8 — Camaiore to Sovicille, 219km

Stage 3: Wednesday, March 9 — Murlo to Terni, 170km

Stage 4: Thursday, March 10 — Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante, 202km

Stage 5: Friday, March 11 — Sefro to Fermo, 155km

Stage 6: Saturday, March 12 — Apecchio to Carpegna, 213km

Stage 7: Sunday, March 13 — San Benedetto del Tronto to Sen Benedetto del Tronto, 159km