Monaco will be the start of the final time trial to close out the 2024 Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tour de France officials provided more details Saturday on the closing-day time trial that will put an exclamation point on the 2024 edition.

On Friday, officials confirmed the Tour would end with a time trial in Nice, marking the first time the Tour will finish beyond Paris and its suburbs in race history.

Overnight, officials revealed that the time trial course will run from Monaco to Nice along France’s dazzling Côte d’Azur.

Exact route details and distance are still to be determined, but Tour officials seem excited about the prospect of the Tour’s unconventional finale.

“Fans of the French Riviera are in for a treat in the finale of the 2024 Tour de France. The Grande Boucle will come to an end far from Paris for the first time in history as the French capital adds the final touches to its preparations for the Olympic Games,” officials said Saturday.

Also read:

“Just like Nice, Monaco has long-standing ties with the Tour de France, starting in 1939 and continuing in the 1950s and 1960s, when the Stade Louis II hosted the riders for a joust on its cinder track, that has now disappeared. Wim van Est, Raphaël Géminiani and Jacques Anquetil made it their stomping ground long before Thierry Henry, David Trézéguet and Kylian M’Bappé scored their first goals here.

“The Tour de France has not visited the Principality since the 2009 grand départ, when Fabian Cancellara took the opening time trial, with Alberto Contador —who would go on to win the race three weeks later— second on the day. Next time round, it could decide the fate of the yellow jersey, in a final time trial. A premiere since 35 years and the LeMond-Fignon duel of 1989.”

Tour de France stages in Monaco

1939

Stage 12b: Saint-Raphaël–Monaco (121.5 km), won by Maurice Archambaud (FRA)

Stage 13: Monaco–Monaco (101.5 km), Pierre Gallien (FRA)

Stage 14: Monaco–Digne (175 km), Pierre Clarec (FRA)

1952

Stage 12: Sestriere–Monaco (251 km), Jan Holten (NED)

Stage 13: Monaco–Aix-en-Provence (214 km), Raoul Rémy (FRA)

1953

Stage 16: Marseille–Monaco (236 km), Wim van Est (NED)

Stage 17: Monaco–Gap (261 km), Wout Wagtmans (NED)

1955

Stage 9: Briançon–Monaco (275 km), Raphaël Geminiani (FRA)

Stage 10: Monaco–Marseille (240 km), Lucien Lazaridès (FRA)

1964

Stage 9: Briançon–Monaco (239 km), Jacques Anquetil (FRA)

Stage 10: Monaco–Hyères (187.5 km), Jan Janssen (NED)

2009

Stage 1: Monaco–Monaco (ITT, 15.5 km), Fabian Cancellara (SUI)

Stage 2: Monaco–Brignoles (182 km), Mark Cavendish (GBR)