Mitchelton-Scott’s Grace Brown wins Brabantse Pijl Dames

The 28-year old Australian celebrated her first European win in Belgium on Wednesday.

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) soloed to victory at Brabantse Pijl Dames on Wednesday.

Just days after her second-place finish at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Australian showed she is in peak form for the October classics.

“It is pretty exciting to cross the line first for my first time in Europe,” Brown said. “I took confidence from Sunday into today’s race and I think that really helped me. I have made a bit of a jump in this last week which is really cool.”

Brown had great support from her Mitchelton-Scott team who showed aggressive riding from the gun. Even through a relentless procession of climbs, the peloton mostly remained as one large group until an attack by Mavi Garcia (Ale’ BTC Ljubljana) and Katia Ragusa (Astana Women’s Team) called everyone to attention. With just under 50km remaining, the pair established a small lead as they approached the Hagaard climb.

Within a few kilometers, the two riders were caught as strong moves from Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo initiated a series of attacks. American champion Ruth Winder’s attempt to create a gap finally reduced the bunch to 25 riders, and with 29 km to go her compatriot Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked away solo.

Stephens quickly established a lead of over 30 seconds. Over the following climbs, Brown tried to force the peloton to chase but had to wait until the American was within reach to launch her race-winning move.

“On that final lap, I just saw an opportunity when girls where attacking and there was a bit of confusion and I just decided to attack and go for it,” Brown said. “When I got across to Stephens it was on a cobbled section and she tried to ride the gutter and then was struggling to come across to me and completely lost momentum, so I decided to just go.”

With 17km to go, Brown rocketed up the climb as Stephens fell back into the peloton. Team Sunweb’s Liane Lippert and Floortje Mackaij mounted a late chase but the pair was unable to cut into Brown’s 23-second advantage and finished second and third, respectively. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) won the reduced bunch sprint for fourth.

Brabantse Pijl Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BROWN GraceMitchelton-Scott3:03:38
2LIPPERT LianeTeam Sunweb0:47
3MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam Sunweb0:51
4KOPECKY LotteLotto Soudal Ladies1:19
5FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:19
6LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia Vaiano1:19
7CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:19
8RAGUSA KatiaAstana Womens Team1:19
9GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana1:19
10STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB1:19
11FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB1:19
12CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing1:19
13SIERRA ArlenisAstana Womens Team1:19
14HEINE VitaHitec Products1:24
15BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service1:24
16CHURSINA AnastasiiaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:24
17SWINKELS KarlijnParkhotel Valkenburg1:24
18HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:24
19GAREEVA AigulCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team1:27
20RIVERA CorynTeam Sunweb1:29
21ROY SarahMitchelton-Scott1:29
22LUDWIG HannahCanyon SRAM Racing1:29
23VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:29
24KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB1:29
25KLIMOVA DianaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team1:29
26VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 1:38
27GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:39
28BORGHESI LetiziaAromitalia Vaiano1:54
29YONAMINE EriAlé BTC Ljubljana1:54
30BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:54
31WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 1:54
32HOSKING ChloeRally Cycling Women2:08
33ANDERSEN SusanneTeam Sunweb3:27
34GEORGI PfeifferTeam Sunweb3:27
35KOCH FranziskaTeam Sunweb3:29
36ENSING JannekeMitchelton-Scott3:33
37BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing3:35
38BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:43
39VAN DE VEL SaraCiclotel3:43
40SHEKEL OlgaAstana Womens Team3:43
41VAN GOGH NatalieChevalmeire Cycling Team3:43
42VANDENBULCKE JesseLotto Soudal Ladies3:43
43BRAAM DaniqueLotto Soudal Ladies3:43
44SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport3:43
45RATTO RossellaChevalmeire Cycling Team3:43
46DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:43
47FIDANZA AriannaLotto Soudal Ladies3:43
48PARKINSON Abby-MaeLotto Soudal Ladies3:43
49GALIMULLINA IuliiaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team3:43
50BORGSTRÖM JuliaNXTG Racing3:43
51KONONENKO ValeriyaCiclotel3:43
52ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:56
53PRATT JessicaCanyon SRAM Racing3:56
54KLEIN LisaCanyon SRAM Racing3:56
55VAN DEN STEEN KellyChevalmeire Cycling Team3:56
56COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:56
57SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service3:56
58POLLICINI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service3:56
59PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service3:56
60PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service3:56
61KASPER RomyParkhotel Valkenburg3:56
62FOURNIER RoxaneChevalmeire Cycling Team3:56
63WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 3:56
64DELBAERE FienMultum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team4:12
65LUCAS SharlotteTeam TIBCO - SVB6:21
66PLICHTA AnnaTrek-Segafredo Women 6:21
67BLAIS Marie-SoleilCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team6:21
68WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women 6:21
69RAAIJMAKERS MaritParkhotel Valkenburg6:21
70GANZAR Leigh AnnRally Cycling Women6:21
71SHARPE AliceCiclotel6:21
72WILLIAMS LilyRally Cycling Women6:21
73VAN HOUTUM CélineMultum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team7:28
74KULYNYCH OlhaCiclotel7:28

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

