Milano-Sanremo: Van Aert snatches sprint win from Alaphilippe

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) grabbed a dramatic victory at Milano-Sanremo Saturday.

The 25-year-old Belgian backed up his victory at Strade Bianche last weekend by edging out defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Dececuninck-Quick-Step) by a tires’ width on the Via Roma after the pair went clear on the descent of the Poggio.

The pair held off a late chase from a powerful group that finished just a handful of seconds behind having rapidly cut van Aert and Alaphilippe’s advantage in the closing kilometers. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) rounded out the podium, taking third.

Van Aert’s victory marks his first monument win and completes a remarkable comeback after his serious injury at last year’s Tour de France.

Full report, reactions and results to follow shortly.