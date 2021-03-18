Milano-Sanremo: Sam Bennett still chasing the dream of winning a monument

Sam Bennett is one of cycling’s fastest sprinters, so it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s downplaying his chances at the same time as pumping his team’s ahead of Milano-Sanremo in what many call the sprinter’s classic.

As part of a stacked Deceuninck-Quick-Step team Saturday, Bennett will try to follow the leaders over the top of the Poggio, and save his legs for a bunch kick if teammate Julian Alaphilippe isn’t off the front.

“I am going to treat it like every other race so I do not build up too much pressure,” Bennett said Thursday. “We have a lot of cards to play and we to use those cards to our advantage. Julian is going to be strong on the Poggio, and he can say to the guys that he has Sam Bennett behind. It’s going to work to our advantage to have a strong team here and hopefully, we get there result we want this weekend.”

Bennett, 30, has emerged as one of the top sprinters since joining the Belgian outfit in 2020, and won two stages and the green jersey last year at the Tour de France. This season, he’s already kicked to four victories — two at the UAE Tour and two at Paris-Nice — yet he knows Saturday isn’t going to be easy.

Though on paper it looks easy, the 299km Milano-Sanremo is no longer an easy jaunt polished off by a fast dash to the line. The last sprinter to win down the Via Roma was Arnaud Démare in 2016.

With such heavyweights as Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Alaphilippe, a reduced-bunch sprint finale is far from a guarantee.

“Just judging on my numbers, I am feeling pretty good, but it’s about having the legs on the day,” Bennett said. “It’s very hard to make a call. It looks like a tailwind, so all I can do is pray for a bit of headwind and try to hang on.”

In five previous starts at Sanremo, Bennett has never made it over the Poggio with the front group in order to contest for the glory His best was 28th in 2019 after finishing in the middle of the lead chasing group.

“I think they still consider it to be the sprinter’s monument, but I cannot see it. Each time I’ve done it the group has gone up the road,” he said. “Every year, the level has gotten so high, and everyone is climbing the Poggio so fast. We’re going up the Poggio the same speed as the flat.”

Deceuninck-Quick-Step will be hoping to exploit his finishing speed in the Belgian classics, and he’s slated to start De Panne, Gent-Wevelgem, and Scheldeprijs, three races that suit his style. Of his 53 career victories, only eight have come in one-day races (twice winning both Rund um Köln and Paris-Bourges).

“That is one of my dreams, to win a one-day classic or a monument, but so does everyone else,” Bennett said in a media call Thursday. “I just have to keep fighting and hope some day it happens. Everything is looking good, all I can do is enjoy the race, and see what happens. For sure, Sanremo is a big dream for a lot of riders.”

Julian Alaphilippe ready to pounce

The self-styled “Wolfpack” also brings 2019 winner Alaphilippe and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winners Davide Ballerini. Bennett and Ballerini will split the sprint options between them, and Alaphilippe will have the freedom to move.

“Poggio is not really a hard climb, but after 300km, you can make a difference if you have good legs,” Alaphilippe said. “It’s important to stay at the front on the final part of Sanremo. I cannot remember the downhill of the Poggio, because I am always à block. The most important is to stay focused, stay with the team, and the downhill of the Poggio is always like you cross your eyes. I just remember the first two corners, and the rest I do not know.”

Alaphilippe has figured in some of the most dramatic moments at Sanremo over the past few editions, including the photo-finish between Michał Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan in 2017.

And what about hints that Mathieu van der Poel might dare to hit out on the Cipressa climb, some 22km from the finish line? Alaphilippe said he has to keep his radar on alert.

“To be honest, I do not know. If I have good legs, I would like to follow him,” he said. “It is also part of the tactic that we have to discuss with the team. We have to be smart and do our best. We will do the meeting tomorrow to discuss the plan, but the legs will be the most important thing.”