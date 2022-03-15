Milan-San Remo: Tom Pidcock is back and set to lead Ineos Grenadiers with Filippo Ganna

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tom Pidcock has recovered from the illness that took him out of Strade Bianche and will return to racing this weekend at Milan-San Remo.

The Olympic mountain bike champion will spearhead Ineos Grenadiers’ challenge alongside Filippo Ganna in the first monument of 2022.

Ineos Grenadiers has yet to confirm their complete seven-rider roster but VeloNews understands that Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Michał Kwiatkowski, Salvatore Puccio, and Elia Viviani are all in contention for places.

Also read:

Pidcock switched from cyclocross to road at the Volta ao Algarve in February and raced at the “opening weekend.” He did not take a win in Belgium but he was a constant presence in both races, with several key attacks that animated the race.

He looked on course for another strong performance in Strade Bianche at the start of March and had earmarked the Italian one-day race as his first major objective. However, on the eve of the race, the 22-year-old was taken out by a stomach virus. He hasn’t raced since.

Pidcock made his Milan-San Remo debut last year, finishing 15th and, according to his team, Pidcock is back on the bike following his short illness. The British rider has been racking up near 100-mile rides in Andorra over the last week.

Meanwhile, Ganna comes to Milan-San Remo on the back of a strong start to the season that includes three time trial wins. The Italian made a late switch to race Tirreno-Adriatico, instead of Paris-Nice, and won the opening stage against the clock in convincing fashion.

Kwiatkowski is currently in line for a place on the team but hasn’t raced since the UAE Tour in February. The full roster is set to be confirmed in the next two days. Ben Swift raced Tirreno-Adriatico last week, and the British road champion has finished on the podium twice before in Milan-San Remo.