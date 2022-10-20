Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Mikkel Honoré linked with move to EF Education-EasyPost

Danish rider has a contract with Quick-Step but speculation mounts of a move to the American team.

Mikkel Frølich Honoré has been linked with a move to EF Education-EasyPost.

The Danish rider has a contract in place with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team for 2023 but VeloNews understands that the 25-year-old Dane has agreed to have his contract terminated by mutual consent, with a move to EF Education-EasyPost agreed and set to be announced.

VeloNews has contacted both teams with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team declining to comment. EF has not yet responded.

Honoré has been with the Belgian team since 2019 and has been an important part of the squad’s classics and grand tour ambitions. He has raced three editions of the Giro d’Italia, and in 2022 he made his Tour de France debut.

His arrival on EF Education-EasyPost would bring the number of Danes on the team to three, with Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren already part of the team.

More to follow…

