Mikayla Harvey lands two-year deal with Canyon-SRAM

Canyon-SRAM has signed promising Kiwi climber Mikayla Harvey. The team confirmed Wednesday that the 22-year-old will be racing in their colors for the next two seasons.

The news that Harvey will be continuing her pro career makes for a bright end to the dark tale of the sudden shuttering of Équipe Paule Ka earlier this season. Canyon-SRAM also signed Elise Chabbey this month, and with that, the two final Paule Ka riders yet to secure deals for 2021 have now guaranteed their futures in the pro peloton.

“There are many reasons why I was attracted to sign with Canyon-SRAM Racing,” Harvey said. “It is a well-developed team with a professional and open-minded approach to racing. I believe my style of riding will add to the team and it will be the perfect environment to continue my development.”

Harvey emerged as one of the top climbers in the peloton in 2020, taking fifth overall at the Giro Rosa and winning the best young rider classification. Team manager Ronny Lauke said Harvey’s skillset and abilities in the hilly classics would help fill gaps in the team’s current roster.

“Mikayla is one of the shooting stars of the season and has made big steps forward,” he said. “Her results in mountainous races were exceptional, even better when put in context to her young age. With Mikayla joining, we strengthen our climbing group which was underrepresented on the team in previous years.

“I am convinced with the added talent and depth from our new riders we have found some very good additions that will make the team tactically more versatile.”

Canyon-SRAM has also confirmed the landmark signing of Chloe Dygert for 2021, as well as the addition of Zwift Academy winner Neve Bradbury. French star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be leaving the team in 2021 as she pursues Olympic mountain bike ambitions.

The team also announced Wednesday that they had extended the contracts of Alena Amialiusik, Hannah Barnes, Hannah Ludwig and Omer Shapira.