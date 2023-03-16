Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Miguel Ángel López suing Astana-Qazaqstan for damages

Colombian's legal team is challenging his dismissal by Astana-Qazaqstan to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Miguel Ángel López — the Colombian rider who was released from his contract with Astana-Qazaqstan late last year — is taking his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

López posted a note overnight confirming that lawyers are preparing a case before CAS that is asking for damages of up to 1.7 million euros in disputed wages and injury to his public image.

Astana-Qazaqstan released López from his contract in December for alleged links to an ongoing investigation in Spain of a doping ring involving a Spanish doctor and a former Astana soigneur, among others.

López denies any wrongdoing or links to the alleged ring, and his lawyers are bringing the challenge to CAS.

The letter revealed that the UCI is blocking 1.7 million euros in funds from Astana-Qazaqstan’s bank guarantee in case López wins.

There was no official comment from the UCI or Astana-Qazaqstan on Thursday.

López continues racing after signing with the Continental-level Team Medellín, where he’s won the Colombian national time trial championship, the Vuelta a San Juan, and the Vuelta a Tolima.

López said he hopes to rejoin a top European team perhaps as soon as this season and return to race at the WorldTour level. Up next are starts at the PanAm Games and the Tour of Turkey.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

