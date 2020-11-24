Miguel Ángel López moves to Movistar

Miguel Ángel López has just signed with Movistar Team for 2021.

The winner of stage 17 of the 2020 Tour de France — on the high-altitude Col de la Loze — said he’s so happy to be a part of the Spanish-based squad, alongside compatriots Juan Diego Alba, Carlos Betancur, Einer Rubio, as well as Spanish riders Héctor Carretero, Enric Mas, Marc Soler, and Alejandro Valverde.

“I’m so happy to be part of one of the most important teams in the world of cycling. As I’ve always done, I’ll try to achieve my fullest potential to represent the Movistar Team and the people of Colombia in the best possible way. This has always been a very significant team for my home fans and a crucial factor for the growth of the sport in Latin America, so I’m excited to join them next year,” announced the Colombian on the Team Movistar website.

Team Movistar boasted the five-foot-four, 130-pound climber’s palmarès also includes podium finishes in the Giro d’Italia (third OA, and the white jersey in 2018) and the Vuelta a España (third and won two stages in 2018).

Just a day prior to the announcement that López is to join Movistar, VeloNews reported that Astana had retained Luis León Sánchez, the Izagirre brothers, and Manuele Boaro, but that López had not yet renewed his contract with the squad which launched his WorldTour debut.

“Superman” had been with Astana Pro Team since 2015, when he was offered a contract for having won the Tour de l’Avenir the previous year.

López’s 2020 season came to an abrupt close when he crashed out of the opening time trial at the Giro d’Italia. Recovering well, he remained optimistic about his racing future, echoed by Movistar Team boss Eusebio Unzué.

“Miguel Ángel López’s signing marks a really important addition to our men’s team. Having him aboard, we’ll not only enjoy the services of an experienced rider of great results, but also the style of racing from someone who always conceives this sport on the attack, trying to catch the rivals by surprise,” said Unzué. “He’s someone who knows well what it takes to step onto the podium of the Grand Tours, and who’s achieved important victories in one-week stage races. His addition to the team further bolsters our potential for the big tours in 2021.”