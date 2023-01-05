Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Miguel Ángel López linked to Colombian team

Media reports suggest the Colombian will race with a third-tier national team in 2023.

Miguel Ángel López looks poised to race in 2023 with a Colombian team.

Colombian media outlet Mundo Ciclístico reported that López — who was released by Astana-Qazaqstan going into this season — will race on a Colombian-based team this season.

Other reports point to a deal with Team Medellín, a Colombian third-tier team where Óscar Sevilla and Fabio Duarte also race.

There was no official word from López or Team Medellín officials Thursday.

López was left without a contract after Astana-Qazaqstan cut him loose last month after links surfaced to an ongoing police investigation in Spain of an alleged doping ring.

The 28-year-old López was questioned by Spanish authorities last summer but was released without facing any charges. Two people have been arrested by Spanish authorities.

López denies all links to the scandal and vows to continue racing.

López turned pro with Astana in 2015 and returned to the team in 2022 following a controversial season with Team Movistar capped by his abrupt departure in the penultimate stage from the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Team Medellín is slated to debut its 2023 season at the Tour a San Juan in Argentina on January 22-29.

