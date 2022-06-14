Michael Woods to lead Israel Premier-Tech at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Michael Woods will lead the Israel-Premier Tech squad at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge on Tuesday while Chris Froome is skipping the race after falling ill at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Woods will be looking to build on his second place, behind teammate Jakob Fuglsang, at the Mercan’Tour Classic late last month as he prepares for the Tour de France.

Froome had only added the one-day race up the iconic Mont Ventoux to his calendar this month. It was meant as a final form tester ahead of the Tour de France next month in a bid to shore up a spot on Israel’s eight-man team.

The 37-year-old abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of the penultimate two stages, citing illness behind the reason for his early departure.

Froome had been struggling to stay with the group in the days leading up to his abandon after saying early on in the race that he was “niggle free” for the first time since his horror crash at the 2019 Dauphiné.

“I was looking forward to the final two stages of the Dauphiné, but I haven’t been feeling 100 percent,” Froome said of his race abandon.

“It’s disappointing to leave the race unfinished, but I’ve been progressing well, and I don’t want to set myself back at this important stage of the season.”

Israel-Premier Tech will also bring Omer Goldstein, Carl Fredrik Hagen, Cole Kessler, Guy Niv, and James Piccoli to the race.