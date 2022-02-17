Michael Woods out of Ruta del Sol with stomach bug

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Michael Woods is out of the Ruta del Sol with a stomach bug.

The Canadian racer almost didn’t make it to the start line in Spain due to his stomach ailments but the doctors at his Israel-Premier Tech team believed he had recovered sufficiently to race.

While Woods managed to make it to the finish line of the opening stage inside the main peloton, the illness has proved too much, and he will not start Thursday’s stage 2.

“Unfortunately, Michael Woods won’t take the start today as he’s once again suffering from the stomach bug that initially kept him out of the race,” Israel-Premier Tech wrote on Twitter.

The Ruta del Sol was Woods’ first race of the season after concluding his 2021 campaign with ninth at Il Lombardia.

His departure from the race is a blow for Israel-Premier Tech’s GC hopes after designated co-leader Jakob Fuglsang was unable to start the race after catching COVID-19 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana earlier this month.

There was some good news for the team with x-rays showing that Guy Niv had avoided any broken bones following a crash during Wednesday’s stage.

Simon Clarke is currently the team’s best-placed rider overall after he crossed the line in 12th on the first stage, within the peloton. Clarke was a very late signing for the team after he joined in January, but he has proved it was a good deal after securing a series of top 10 places at the Mallorca Challenge last month.

Stage 2 of the Ruta del Sol will take the riders 150.6km from Archidona to Alcalá la Real. It features an undulating parcours with a steep rise to the finish line.