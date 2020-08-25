Road

Michael Matthews powers to win at Bretagne Classic – Ouest

The Sunweb sprint specialist outrode Luka Mezgec and Florian Sénéchal by one second, with a strong kick to the line.

Michael Matthews notched another win, this time at the 84th edition of the Bretagne Classic.

The Sunweb sprint specialist outrode Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) by one second, with a strong kick to the line.

“It was super hard today, but my team did a great job all the day to keep me in position… and I sprinted to perfection,” said Matthews. “I knew I was very fit. And I won my second race after confinement. I am very happy,” added the Australian.

The three were part of a seven-rider group who had a slight gap on the field in the final 1,500 meters of a 248.7-kilometer day.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) who last weekend won the French national championship road race was away for most of the day, in a group of eight riders.

In rain-slicked roads, the escapees gained as much as seven minutes, while their numbers dwindled to six.

The French national champion attacked the break at 80km to go, while the small group of escapees gave chase.

But with 45km of racing left, the peloton had caught the escapees, and the attacks came furiously while the main field was reduced by half.

Quick-Step’s Sénéchal raised the pace in the closing kilometers of the final ascent, but with the superior numbers of Team Sunweb, this move was neutralized.

Matthews’ teammate Nils Eekhoff split the break and appeared to be in position to take the win, but eased to allow Matthews position in the final dash for the line.

American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) who won the UCI junior world road championship in 2019 finished in sixth.

Matthews has been showing well since the racing restart a month ago, finishing in third at Milano-Sanremo.

The Australian will not start the Tour Saturday, but he is expected to line up at the Giro.

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb6:01:14
2MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:01
3SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:01
4DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert0:01
5FEDELI AlessandroNIPPO DELKO One Provence0:01
6SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:01
7EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb0:03
8MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
9ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:05
10GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren0:05
11PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:05
12GROSU Eduard-MichaelNIPPO DELKO One Provence0:05
13VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:05
14KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:05
15VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale0:05
16BATTISTELLA SamueleNTT Pro Cycling0:05
17MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05
18PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert0:05
19HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05
20SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:05
21MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:05
22GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ0:05
23THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:05
24BONNAMOUR FranckTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
25BAKELANTS JanCircus - Wanty Gobert0:05
26GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale0:05
27BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:05
28VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling0:05
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling0:05
30ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren0:05
31LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:05
32LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie0:05
33ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal0:05
34CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05
35SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott0:05
36DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
37GAILLARD MarlonTeam Total Direct Energie0:05
38FERNÁNDEZ DelioNIPPO DELKO One Provence0:05
39PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
40DEWULF StanLotto Soudal0:05
41HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:05
42LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:05
43VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05
44ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team0:05
45BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:27
46SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:43
47STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
48GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott0:57
49BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:14
50JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:14
51GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:20
52LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:27
53SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3:21
54NAKANE HidetoNIPPO DELKO One Provence3:48
55ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott4:01
56VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:18
57DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix4:38
58ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
59DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal4:38
60DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team4:38
61VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team4:38
62TILLER RasmusNTT Pro Cycling4:38
63DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale4:38
64VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step4:38
65BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren4:38
66MARTINELLI DavideAstana Pro Team4:38
67KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo4:38
68DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling4:38
69HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
70JACOBS JohanMovistar Team4:38
71MAS LluísMovistar Team4:38
72VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal4:38
73NAESEN LawrenceAG2R La Mondiale4:38
74TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:38
75PIBERNIK LukaBahrain - McLaren4:40
76CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6:40
77KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:40
78VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal6:40
79MCCABE TravisIsrael Start-Up Nation7:11
80STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott9:41
81VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix10:10
82DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling10:10
83STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step10:10
84LE ROUX RomainTeam Arkéa Samsic10:10
85ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasNIPPO DELKO One Provence13:39
86CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo14:06
87QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo14:06
88DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb14:06
89SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM14:06
90BACKAERT FrederikB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM14:06
91BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team14:06
92FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team14:06
93ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team14:06
94MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal14:06
95GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamNIPPO DELKO One Provence14:06
96CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation14:06
97MORA SebastiánMovistar Team14:06
98INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren14:06
99ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team14:06
100CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team14:06
101GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team14:06
102BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling14:06
103SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott14:06
104COURTEILLE ArnaudB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM14:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

