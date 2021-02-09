Megan Jastrab and Kendall Ryan receive grants from the Catlin Fund

Team USA’s Olympic long team athletes Megan Jastrab and Kendall Ryan have received funding from the Kelly Catlin Fund to support their Olympic dreams on the track.

On Tuesday, the USA Cycling Foundation announced that it had distributed grants from the Kelly Catlin Fund to the two track cyclists. The Catlin Fund exists in part to support development efforts in women’s track cycling and is named after the late national team member Kelly Catlin.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, both Jastrab and Ryan have been at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs working toward their Olympic goals on the track. If they are selected for Team USA in June 2021, the women will head to Tokyo to compete in the women’s Madison and team pursuit events.

Jastrab (left) and Ryan will receive financial assistance from the Kelly Catlin Fund. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images, Chris Graythen

Both Jastrab and Ryan also have ambitions on the road. In late October, junior national road champion Jastrab signed with then Team Sunweb, now Team DSM, and announced her intentions to race at the WorldTour level while continuing to pursue her Olympic goals on the track. Ryan recently joined the newly formed L39ION of Los Angeles UCI continental team.

The late Catlin was a member of the women’s Team Pursuit squad that won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also won three world championships as a member of the women’s team pursuit squad in 2016, ’17, and ’18 at the UCI track cycling world championships. Catlin also captured bronze medals at the 2017 & 2018 UCI track worlds in the individual pursuit. In addition, she was a member of the Rally UHC Cycling professional women’s team.

Gifts to the Kelly Catlin Fund benefit the Minnesota Cycling Center and young women’s track development.