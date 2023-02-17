Meet Martin Laas: One of Mark Cavendish’s new leadout men

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

When Martin Laas headed into the off-season last year with his new contract at Astana-Qazaqstan confirmed, he didn’t anticipate that he would be slotting into the leadout train of one of cycling’s top sprinters.

Until late December, Laas was looking to make some progress with his own sprint as well as helping out the young Russian rider Gleb Syritsa. However, the collapse of the B&B Hotels squad meant the dramatically late signing of Mark Cavendish to the Kazakh squad.

While the team was able to bring on Cees Bol from B&B, it is now trying to cobble together a leadout train for Cavendish as he sets his sights on taking a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win. This is where Laas comes in.

The deal was struck so late that the 29-year-old Estonian got in just one training ride with the Manxman before jetting off to Australia to start his season at the Tour Down Under. It means that the team is learning the ropes in the fog of racing.

“When I signed obviously Mark was normally with B&B, the rumors and so on, and I think in the end for me, I’m here with Mark and his lead-out, but I’m proud to be in the team to make a leadout and make as much as I could, I like it, not so bad in the end,” Laas told VeloNews and Cyclingnews in an interview at the Tour of Oman this week.

“Actually, I did only one training ride before with Mark and then we started here already here in Oman, we never tried to fit in this role for me and for Mark, but now we don’t have any more training camps, it’s just the races where we can get to know each other better and do that.”

Cavendish made his much anticipated Astana debut at the Tour of Oman, giving Laas his first proper opportunity to test a leadout for the British national champion. Stage 1 of the race from the Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat was the only real chance for the sprinters to go for the stage win.

It didn’t quite work out for the Astana team with Cavendish ultimately getting boxed in on the tight finale and finishing back in the bunch as Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier took top honors. Despite the challenges, Laas finished the day ultimately feeling quite positive.

“Actually, I felt quite good, and I didn’t get stressed about ‘man I have to do a lead out’ actually it was nice to work with Mark, it was good,” he said.

Laas is learning on the job about what his new team leader wants but he’s confident that things will come together.

“Some riders like to be in the front, others at the back, some like moves in the last minute, it’s always different, it’s like in normal life, every person is different and do things in different ways. It’s always difficult to start in a leadout and in sprints straight away but in the I think we manage quite well,” Laas said.

Martin Laas speaks to VeloNews at the Tour of Oman

Laas was due to go to the UAE Tour next week to continue working in Cavendish’s leadout, but a last-minute change to plans means that he’s instead heading back to Europe. Oman will not be his only opportunity to work with Cavendish and they’re scheduled to come together a few more times this season.

This year is not the first time that Laas has been drafted in to do a leadout for another rider and he was part of Bora-Hansgrohe’s train in recent seasons for the likes of Sam Bennett and Jordi Meeus. He has also taken his own chances as a sprinter and won two stages of the Baltic Chain Tour last year. Being a sprinter and being a leadout man are two very different jobs, though.

“It’s a completely different game, if you are a sprinter you just need to save, save, save, and then just launch in the last 200 meters,” he said. “If you’re a leadout, then you always need to think about your leadout and you always need to think a few steps ahead. If I pass the peloton, I need to make room for Mark, in this case, it’s different, though not totally different. What’s important for you is not what’s best for you what’s best for the sprinter.”

Laas has had a steady progression through the cycling ranks, but it hasn’t always been easy. He learned his craft in France with the Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux squad before turning professional with the Delko-Marseille Provence-KTM squad in 2017, having ridden as a stagiaire for them the previous season.

He only spent a year there before going to the American Team Illuminate squad for 2018 and 2019, where he notched up plenty of sprint victories. His performances earned him a contract with Bora-Hansgrohe, where he remained until switching to Astana over the winter.

“My first years were really difficult, but since the third year as a pro, I start to find myself again, and year by year, I developed now in last three years, I think I have taken a quite big step,” Laas said. “My level is good [now], also the sprint is still there. Obviously, I need to work a little bit on the climbing to pass the mountains but it’s going slightly up always, so it’s good. At the moment, the shape is good, the base is good, I’m just missing a bit of race speed.”

Laas was something of a latecomer to cycling, but he was quickly hooked on the sport and knew very early on that the sprints were going to be his specialty.

“I started cycling when I was 15, before that I did a lot of other sports and then I just love to ride my bike, then I ended up in a cycling club since then just I grew year by year and started when I was in my first year elite, or last year U23 with pro bike career, so started quite late in the pro cycling,” he said.

“I was always good in sprints, I had this good big power, one minute or 30-second power, and I always knew when moved to amateur teams that on the climbs there was no chance for me. I always suffered on the climbs, so I always know I’m not going to be a climber. A sprint is what I’m capable of doing.”