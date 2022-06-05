Mechanical costs Mark Cavendish in Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A mechanical hampered Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in Saturday’s Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl with the British rider dropping his chain with around 8km to go.

Cavendish was able regain contact with the front of the peloton and eventually sprinted to third in the one-day Belgian race, but he finished behind Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and race winner Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Soudal).

“It’s a bit disappointing, especially after the work that the guys did the whole day,” Cavendish told Sporza after the race.

“You saw on that last lap we were exactly where we wanted to be, in the front on the cobbles heading into the last climb. Then on the descent my chain came off. It’s not the first time that it’s happened this year. Especially in the sprint.

“I was nervous that I wouldn’t get back on with the positions that I lost. It was always going to be difficult. I had to try. You have to try but against the likes of, what’s his name, De Lie, De Bee, he’s fast. I knew that I’d have to come from far back but it’s just a shame.”

Cavendish, who is chasing a spot in the Quick-Step squad for the Tour de France, will line up at the Ronde van Limburg on Monday as he chases his first win since taking a stage the Giro d’Italia in May.