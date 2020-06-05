McNulty ready to continue success streak

The 2020 season has been short so far, but up-and-coming American Brandon McNulty managed to attract a lot of attention in a short amount of time.

Graduating to the WorldTour with UAE-Team Emirates team this year, McNulty was consistently in the top ten in his first two races, the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol and the Vuelta a San Juan. Finishing with a strong seventh-place overall finish in Andalucia, he was even more impressive in Argentina, where he finished fifth on the time trial stage and third on the climbing stage to claim fourth on GC. But then, like everyone in the peloton, the season came to a halt with the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

“I think it is fair to say that my first season on the WorldTour has been less than normal! With the season being halted mid-UAE Tour it’s been a tumultuous year for everyone, and it really puts everything into perspective,” the 22-year-old said via his team website Friday. “Credit must go to the UAE government for acting as quickly as they did during the UAE Tour, especially when a lot of other sporting events were still going on around the world.”

But while his WorldTour debut was put on hold, his first months of racing confirmed that he had made the right choice joining UAE-Team Emirates.

“It is exciting to be a part of a growing team, and I can’t wait to show what I can do when we get back to racing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to learning from everyone when the lockdowns get lifted and everything goes back to a sense of normality.”

McNulty returned to the U.S. as borders were closing around the world, and is relieved that he was always able to ride outside, something riders from many countries could not do. And while the first races are still months away, McNulty is simply maintaining his condition with a mix of mountain biking and road riding in his native Arizona.

“My coach, Inigo San Milan has been great,” McNulty said. “He’s mainly advised me to just enjoy being able to ride outside and not worry too much about a structured training schedule.”

Meanwhile, he continues to get to know his teammates via the internet. “As a team, we are full of riders from all over the world meaning we are all quarantining in different countries. We’ve got a team WhatsApp group that has been very active, we’ve all got a lot more free time now with no racing so it’s been very fun. The morale in the squad is high, we’ve got a really good group. Although the majority of messages come through when I’m asleep as I’m nine hours behind a lot of the team in the US!”