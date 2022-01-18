Max Richeze to fill in for Álvaro Hodeg through Giro d’Italia

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Argentine lead-out ace Maximiliano Richeze will extend his racing career through the Giro d’Italia.

UAE Team Emirates is keeping him on the payroll through the spring to help fill a vacancy left by Álvaro Hodeg, who is out with a wrist and ankle injury.

“The absence of Hodeg left us with a gap to fill and Richeze is the right person for that role,” said team CEO Mauro Gianetti.

“He knows the atmosphere and the structure of the team already and doesn’t need any introduction in that regard. We’ve also seen from his recent performances at home racing in Argentina that he is in really good shape so it’s a logical move for us.”

Richeze, 38, will retire after a likely start at the Giro, capping a 15-year career as one of the top lead-out riders in the bunch. He picked up 17 wins during his career, including two stages in the 2007 Giro.

“I’m pleased to be coming back and able to help the team where I’ve already spent two great years,” Richeze said.

“It’s a special group of people at the team and I’m thankful for the opportunity given to me by Mauro to return and bow out from cycling in the way I want. It seems fitting to end my career here. It was an easy decision for me to make and I look forward to pinning on a race number again.”