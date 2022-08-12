Mavi García signs two-year deal with Liv Racing Xstra

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Liv Racing Xstra has made one of its biggest signings for years after it secured Mavi García on a two-year contract.

With García, Liv Racing Xstra will have a rider that can consistently go for strong general classification results as well as targeting the hillier one-day races on the calendar.

The Spanish TT and road champion, who finished 10th overall at the recent Tour de France Femmes, leaves UAE Team ADQ after three seasons with the squad, which began when it was Alé BTC Ljubljana. She hopes that the switch to Liv Racing Xstra will bring her some “positive change” in her career.

“When I sat down with Giorgia Bronzini and team manager Eric van den Boom, it immediately felt very good and comfortable. Those conversations gave me confidence. I am convinced that together we can create something beautiful and that there is room to grow,” García said.

“In the meantime, I have been working at the highest level for many years. In this phase, I need tranquillity, understanding, and professionalism. Liv Racing Xstra can offer me a lot in all these areas. All decisions I have made in my career have been well-considered and have always brought positive change. It will be no different with this move.”

García was a pre-race favorite at the Tour de France Femmes last month and she put in some good performances that would ultimately see her finish the race in 10th overall. However, her race was marked by an incident on stage 4 when she was knocked down by her own team car while chasing back onto the bunch following a mechanical.

After making a late switch to pro cycling from duathlon, García has developed into one of the top GC riders in the peloton. In addition to her performance at the Tour, she took third overall at the Giro d’Italia Donne and finished second at the Ruta del Sol.

“We wanted to reinforce ourselves with a strong rider who is able to achieve success in stage races as well as in tough one-day races. Mavi García fits that profile perfectly. She also brings the necessary experience that our talented youngsters can really use. We can’t wait to get started on this cooperation and look forward to seeing where it takes us.”

In the past, Liv Racing Xstra has been host to some of the peloton’s top riders, including Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen, and Lotte Kopecky. While it has still found success in recent seasons, it has become a team without a clear leader.

Sprinter Rachele Barbieri and rouleur Alison Jackson have been the team’s best performers this season and there is some promising talent elsewhere in the squad. García hopes that she can help push the team forward.

“Liv Racing Xstra is a stable team with a rich history in cycling. Looking at the riders, I see a lot of potential, in all areas. For next year I think it is most important that we operate as a team. That we are one tight unit and fight in the races that are important. In addition, I want to experience the pleasure. That is where success begins,” she said.