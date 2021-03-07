Mauri Vansevenant wins GP Industria & Artigianato out of stellar group; Tim Merlier hits hard at GP Monseré

Mauri Vansevenant beats all-star group at GP Industria & Artigianato

Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the GP Industria & Artigianato in a breathtaking finish Sunday.

The 21-year old had topped the final climb of the day with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and as they dropped toward the finish line, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) bridged across.

Schelling tried to take them by surprise with a long sprint from around 300 meters out, but the Belgian rider Vansevenant came around him to scoop the win.

Mollema took second place while Landa finished third.

Victoria de Vansevenant en el GP Industria Artigianato 2021. Le acompañaron Mollema, Mikel Landa y Nairo Quintana. #GPIndustriaArtigianato 🎥 @Noticiclismo1 pic.twitter.com/LHYMLKYM0R — Dany Pro Cycling (@DanyProCycling) March 7, 2021

Tim Merlier dazzles at GP Jean-Pierre Monseré

Tim Merlier backed up his victory at GP Le Samyn on Tuesday with a long-range winning kick to surprise the sprint trains at GP Monseré.

The Alpecin-Fenix speedster kicked from 10th wheel with around 250 meters to go as the sprint field shuffled for position and duly motored away without response, winning by over a dozen meters.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) enjoyed an effective leadout to take second-place while Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Wallonie Brussels) finished third.