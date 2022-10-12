Matteo Trentin sprints to victory at the Giro del Veneto

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Matteo Trentin won the 85th Giro del Veneto out of a small group on the mid-week classic Wednesday in northern Italy.

A group of 15 pulled clear from the main bunch going into the bell lap on the 159.8km race from Padova to Vicenza. The UAE Emirates veteran marked the late attacks and kicked to his third win on 2022.

Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), and Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) rounded out the podium.

A leading five extracted themselves on the final climb on the closing circuit to challenge for the flowers. Making the cut were Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), Alessandro Di Marchi (Israel Premier Tech), Trentin, Rochas and Vercher.

Trentin was covering all the late moves in the final lap as riders started to attack each other.

The main bunch kept things close at under a minute going into the bell lap, but gave up the chase when the leading five made the winning split with less than 10km to go.

De Marchi jumped at the red kite and Rochas pounced with 500m to go, but Trentin was all over the Frenchman. He launched his sprint around the final bend and pulled out a clear advantage by the line.