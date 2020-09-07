Matteo Trentin signs with UAE Team Emirates; Wilco Kelderman to Bora-Hansgrohe

One-day specialist Matteo Trentin has signed with UAE Team Emirates for a two-year contract.

In a release issued by UAE Team Emirates, Trentin said, “I am very happy to join UAE. It’s an ambitious team that is doing very well and where I hope to be able to contribute with some good results. Finding a team that has a long and ambitious project is not easy in this period and I am proud that they have trusted me to be part of that.”

The 31-year-old Italian will finish out his current contract with CCC Team.

Trentin, a classics rider and sprint specialist, was fourth at the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Last season, he won stage 17 of the Tour de France, as well as finishing in second place at the UCI road world championships.

UAE Team Emirates principal Mauro Gianetti commented that, “Matteo is a strong reinforcement for our team, particularly in view of our classics roster. He has proved that he is a very versatile rider across many types of races, and has a great turn of speed. We like his way of racing and his winning mentality. I am convinced that he will integrate very well into the team.”

CCC Team has struggled to find a new title sponsor since it was announced earlier in 2020 that the current sponsor was not renewing the arrangement with the men’s and women’s pro cycling teams.

Photo courtesy Team Sunweb.

Wilco Kelderman to Bora-Hansgrohe

Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman has inked a deal with Bora-Hansgrohe that will have him with the team for the 2021-22 seasons.

Kelderman, has seen top-10 GC results recently, including fifth a the Tour de la Provence 6th at the UAE Tour, and seventh at the Tour de Pologne.

Bora’s general manager Ralph Denk said, “Wilco is a rider with enormous potential. Our task over the next few years will be to consistently bring out this potential on the road. He is the ideal age for this, and will certainly be a real asset.”

Kelderman started his career with Team Rabobank’s development squad in 2010, and moved to the team’s WorldTour lineup in 2012. He joined Team Sunweb in 2017.

Announcing his signing with the German-based Bora-Hansgrohe, Keldermain said, “I am really looking forward to this new challenge. After the first few meetings with the coaches and management team, it became clear to me that this is exactly the right step for me. I quickly gained the confidence that a partnership with Bora-Hansgrohe would provide me with new incentives at this stage of my career.”