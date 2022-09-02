Matteo Jorgenson to make racing return at the Tour of Britain

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Matteo Jorgenson will make his return to racing following a late-summer break as he spearheads the Movistar lineup at the Tour of Britain this weekend.

Jorgenson hasn’t raced in six weeks after taking an extended break following his debut Tour de France in July.

The 23-year-old American had been due to race the Giro d’Italia in May, but an early-season injury set him on course for the French grand tour instead. He rode an impressive race, coming close to a stage victory on a couple of occasions and riding through to 21st in the overall classification.

Jorgenson will head up the six-man team at the Tour of Britain and will be among the favorites for a top result at the eight-day race. He will be joined by a mixture of experience and youth with the 21-year-old Puerto Rican Abner González and the 24-year-old Spaniard Iñigo Elosegui in the line-up.

At 38, Imanol Erviti brings the average age of the squad and provides a wealth of experience to guide the team through. Óscar Rodríguez and Gonzalo Serrano complete the roster for the race.

The Tour of Britain sets off from Aberdeen, Scotland on September 4 and winds its way through the UK before finishing on the Isle of Wight just off the south coast of the country. As always, the race offers a very rolling parcours with the heavy, twisting roads of the UK making for a very difficult day out.

There’s no easing into the race with a summit finish at the Glenshee Ski Centre opening up proceedings on stage 1. The race also concludes with an uphill finish to the Needles on the Isle of Wight. Though it won’t be as tough as the stage 1 finale, it’s another chance for the GC riders to have a dust-up and try to take time out of each other.

Jorgenson will be going up against the likes of Tom Pidcock and Michael Woods for the overall title.