Matteo Jorgenson sidelined with torn hamstring

Rising American talent Matteo Jorgenson confirmed Friday that he will be off the bike for the next few weeks.

Jorgenson, 22, hit the tarmac early in Paris-Nice at the start of this month and tore a hamstring. He battled through the next few days on the mission to score high on classification for his Movistar team before abandoning ahead of the final stage.

“Unfortunately an MRI today confirms that I’ll need to take a period of forced rest,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“After my crash in the crosswinds on stage 2 of Paris-Nice, I know now that I tore my hamstring at the myotendinous junction. It became more and more painful each stage but after riding back into the GC on stage 5, I suffered through it. This was a mistake.

“My medical team is calling for a few weeks of total rest at least before we can see where we are at. Really gutted after achieving a really high physical level this winter, and having a great start to the year. I will work extremely hard in physical therapy to return to this level.”

Jorgenson is one of the many emerging stars from the States. Fourth overall at Tour de la Provence earlier in the winter and third on the hilly stage won by compatriot Brandon McNulty at Paris-Nice this month confirmed the upward trajectory he first flashed last season.

His next scheduled races are Itzulia Basque Country in April and the Giro d’Italia in May.