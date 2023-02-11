Matteo Jorgenson hoping to swap potential for victories in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MUSCAT, Oman (VN) — Matteo Jorgenson wants to swap potential for victories this season.

The American racing for Movistar is entering his fourth year as a professional after stepping up in 2020, and wants to start racking up wins.

Last year saw him score some of his biggest performances yet, with a solid ride at his debut Tour de France, 13th at the Criterium du Dauphine, and fourth overall at the Tour de la Provence.

However, Jorgenson wants to step things up another gear in 2023 and make some visits to the top step of the podium.

“I think I’m at the point now where I need to kind of start performing and winning races. I think that’s a big goal for me, shift from showing promise to winning races,” Jorgenson told VeloNews ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

Jorgenson is getting his season started in the Middle East for the first time at the Tour of Oman. Together with Ivan Sosa, he gives the team some GC options when the race hits the tougher terrain at the start of next week.

It’s a good testing ground for him before he heads toward his bigger goals later in the spring, which features a mix of stage and one-day racing. He’s also planning a return to the classics, which he missed last year due to injury.

“I think this year will be pretty similar to last year as far as my goals. Paris-Nice will be a big goal for me. It’s maybe my favorite race of the whole year. It’s where I live. It’s just a nice race, it’s one week, and it’s a good race for me,” he said. “It has limited mountaintop finishes, maybe one but the rest of the stages are usually hard and selective. And a lot of things can happen, and a lot of riders can win. So, it’s a race that I really like.

“Then I’ll try to do that and some classics. I asked the team to do a few classics this year I think I should do opening weekend, Flanders, and then the Ardennes. So those are all super nice. And hopefully, I can keep my form after Paris-Nice the past use current use and I’m usually pretty, pretty smoked, but yeah, we’ll try to try to keep the form going through the Ardennes.”

For now, the classics will be just a nice added bonus to the season. After showing his potential as a general classification rider last year, he’s keen to see what he can do with another year under his belt.

“I think the classics are, in my mind, not a thing I’m training for. I’m more training for GC and but I think it transfers over,” Jorgenson said. “Those classics are really long races where you need the endurance, that same endurance you need for a GC race, and in a lot of those hilly classics, the good GC guys do well, so I’m more training for GC and climbing and then the classics. I’ll just try my hardest. I’ve never done a lot of them like Flanders, and so I just want to see kind of how they suit me and how I liked them and, just for the future, see how they are.

“They’re just selective and hard and they’re real bike races. They are hard all day and they’re so unpredictable and they’re races that I love to watch on TV, so I’d also love to try them out in person.”

While Jorgenson is delighted to be adding a few classics to his program this year, there’s no sign of him making a return to Paris-Roubaix any time soon. He put in a strong ride on his debut back in 2021 — which turned out to be the first wet one in decades — and was up front in the breakaway for some time and even hung on the wheel of Mathieu van der Poel for a little while.

However, his chances of putting in a solid result were scuppered when he had to make some ill-timed trips to relieve himself on the side of the road after ingesting copious amounts of French mud.

“Roubaix, I don’t think so. I’ll probably end up doing it again, but not this year. Roubaix left me with a pretty bad taste in my mouth,” he said. “It was pretty epic. I mean, it’s a memory always have so that’s cool but it’s not really the race for me.”