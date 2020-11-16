Matteo Jorgenson extends with Movistar through 2023

Matteo Jorgenson earned his WorldTour stripes in 2020, and will remain in the Team Movistar organization through 2023.

The Spanish WorldTour squad confirmed that the 21-year-old will extend his neo-pro contract for two more seasons through 2023. Swiss rider Johan Jacobs, 23, also signed a contract extension.

Jorgenson, who became the first U.S. rider to join Movistar since Andy Hampsten in the 1990s, impressed across his rookie season, capped by 17th in Milano-Sanremo. So much so, he was a reserve for the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

The Spanish team is firming up its roster for 2021, with confirmed additions of Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-McLaren) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe). Media reports also link the possible arrival of Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

Confirmed Movistar riders for 2021:

Juan Diego Alba (COL), Jorge Arcas (ESP), Héctor Carretero (ESP), Dario Cataldo (ITA), Gabriel Cullaigh (GBR), Iñigo Elosegui (ESP), Imanol Erviti (ESP), Iván García Cortina (ESP), Abner González (PUR), Juri Hollmann (GER), Johan Jacobs (SUI), Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Lluís Mas (ESP), Enric Mas (ESP), Gregor Mühlberger (AUT), Mathias Norsgaard (DEN), Nelson Oliveira (POR), Antonio Pedrero (ESP), José Joaquín Rojas (ESP), Einer Rubio (COL), Sergio Samitier (ESP), Marc Soler (ESP), Alejandro Valverde (ESP), Carlos Verona (ESP) and Davide Villella (ITA).

Astana brings on first co-sponsor in 15 years to assure future

Stalwart WorldTour team Astana will see its first co-sponsor in franchise history for the 2021 season.

The Kazakh-backed team will be named Astana-Premier Tech for the upcoming season, with a Canadian industrial company stepping up from minor sponsor role since 2017 to co-sponsor status for next year.

The move comes after Kazakhstan partners were looking to reduce their financial commitment to the team, one of several outfits that saw wage reductions during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis. Officials said the team will retain its Kazakh roots, but at a reduced financial commitment.

“By the management of the general partner of the cycling team, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, as well as the Astana Presidential Professional Club, the task was given of reducing the funding of a professional cycling team from Kazakhstan part, through the entry of a second partner, co-sponsor, who could share the financial burden with our country,” said Yana Seel, Managing Director of Astana Pro Team. “The name of the team for the next year will be changed, but at the same time, the team will continue to exist under the auspices of Kazakhstan, despite the fact that funding from the General Partner of Samruk-Kazyna JSC will be significantly reduced.”

The backroom moves will help stabilize the financial future of the team.