Matteo Jorgenson already bouncing for more after breakout Tour de France

Three top-five finishes and 21st in Paris isn’t a dissapointing way to open a Tour de France account, unless you’re a hot prospect like Matteo Jorgenson, that is.

Jorgenson confirmed his creds as one of North America’s brightest stars with a rookie Tour that saw him a half-wheel away from the winner’s podium and thirsty for more.

“This race has given me a lot of confidence for the future for sure,” Jorgenson told VeloNews.

“There is disappointment for me though – you don’t arrive at the Tour de France with your best form often, it’s hard to time right.

“When you have the legs to do something you just want to really be able to convert it.”

Jorgenson rolled out of the Tour as Movistar’s “MVP” after its GC bid with Enric Mas hit headwind.

Twice fourth and once fifth before finishing just minutes away from a top-20 overall, the 23-year-old rode the best U.S. Tour debuts since Sepp Kuss stormed to the scene in 2020.

“I just need to keep in mind I’m still young and I have more Tours de France coming up. But when you do everything right, you train right, you come in with your best form, you just want to do it,” Jorgenson said. “But I also sort of know there’s more to come.”

Jorgenson knows how to hit find form next time Movistar comes knocking at his grand tour door.

“This has shown me not to arrive in to a Tour a bit too fresh, almost undercooked,” he said.

Being sidelined from this year’s Giro d’Italia due to injury in May meant Jorgenson came in hot for his unexpected Tour de France start.

“It’s good to learn if I do things right and take a break early in the spring, my form can come back good for the Tour,” he said. “I came into the Giro last year already pretty tired and it was really just terrible, it was my worst experience at a bike race ever.”

Road worlds on the radar

Matteo Jorgenson is rebooting for hopeful starts at the Tour of Britain and road worlds. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jorgenson is now rebooting for what he hopes will be a September stretch including the Tour of Britain and the Aussie road worlds.

The Californian could be lining up in Wollongong alongside a crop of young U.S Tour de France talents like Kuss, Brandon McNulty, and Neilson Powless.

McNulty in particular made headlines last month with his monster ride through the Pyrénées for Tadej Pogačar.

“I saw Brandon’s ride after the stage, on TV. It’s amazing, incredibly cool. He was flying,” Jorgenson said.

“I know what Brandon’s capable of, we trained together since we were juniors. He has a huge motor and insane potential. I wasn’t really surprised by what he did, he just doesn’t have the consistency to do it every day. But on his day, he’s super good and I’m really glad he had the opportunity to show that.”

If riders like Jorgenson and McNulty carry Tour de France form Down Under, nobody in the States will be disappointed.