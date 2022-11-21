Matt White moves up as BikeExchange-Jayco announces new fleet of sport directors

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Longtime sport director Matt White will take on a broader role at BikeExchange-Jayco as the Australian WorldTour team adds a new fleet of sport directors across its men’s and women’s squads.

White’s been behind the wheel at the GreenEdge franchise since the team’s inception, and will become the “Director of High Performance of Racing,” team officials confirmed Monday.

“We feel this is an area which needs more attention to detail and there are few people within professional cycling with the level of experience that ‘Whitey’ has,” said team general manager Brent Copeland. “As an organization we are continuously looking for improvements all-round and this new role will help us improve in many of the team’s performance areas, so it is definitely a new and exciting approach for us.”

‍‍ White appointed role of Director of High Performance & Racing + three new sport directors join ” ’ .”https://t.co/lEJb2HHKmN — Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) November 21, 2022

White’s new role will see him helping to run both the men’s and women’s WorldTour teams in 2023.

“The role change presents more opportunities for people to step up and lead at different races, and I am really looking forward to working with the women’s team, to continue their team growth and evolution,” White said.

“As an organization always looking to evolve by improving and refining its practices, my new role as Director of High Performance and Racing will enable me to work across the high-performance spectrum in both the men’s and women’s teams,” he said. “We have some new sport directors and performance staff joining both teams in 2023 and I will be able to assist them to grow and develop their skills in our team’s unique culture.”

Also joining in roles as sport directors are Shawn Clarke of Canada and Megan Chard of Britain, who will join the women’s WorldTour team for the coming season, extending the women’s sport directors group out to three. Ex-pro Rafael Valls joins the men’s squad.

BikeExchange-Jayco management staff for 2023

Brent Copeland (RSA) – General Manager

Matthew White (AUS) – Director of High Performance & Racing

2023 women’s team sport directors:

Martin Vestby (NOR)

Megan Chard (GBR)

Shawn Clarke (CAN)

2023 men’s team sport directors:

Vittorio Algeri (ITA)

Mathew Hayman (AUS)

Tristan Hoffman (NED)

Dave McPartland (AUS)

Andrew Smith (RSA)

Rafael Valls (ESP)

Pieter Weening (NED)