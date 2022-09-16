Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Mathieu van der Poel on road world championships: ‘I can do something with this form’

Van der Poel braces against doubters of his off-key preparation and remains confident of capturing elusive road world title.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mathieu van der Poel isn’t letting his low-key path toward Wollongong hamper his rainbow jersey ambition for the UCI Road World Championships.

Van der Poel will be catching a late flight to Australia after an off-the-script preparation as he pushes toward an elusive road world title.

The Dutch captain’s road to the worlds was so riddled with uncertainty as he struggled with burnout that he only recently made the call to ride for rainbows.

“One and a half weeks ago,” Van der Poel told reporters when asked at what point he decided to return to the road worlds.

“I was hesitant to go, but I think I can do something with this form.”

Also read:

After being sidelined with fatigue and failing legs following a derailed Tour de France, Van der Poel flashed to his third victory in a row with hard-fought victory over Biniam Girmay at the GP de Wallonie this week.

Van der Poel took the quiet option and chose local, lower-tier races to tune up for the road world championships while Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar – the riders he tipped as favorites – blitzed big one-day races in Plouay and Canada.

Van der Poel flexed back against doubters in a press conference Thursday.

The 27-year-old said he’s in better form than before last year’s Leuven competition and is backing himself for unlikely victory as he and Dylan van Baarle lead the Dutch against Belgian and Slovenian standouts.

“The last week has been going really well. If I didn’t feel I was really good, I wouldn’t leave,” he said.

“The world championship is a strange race,” he added. “You never know how that will turn out. It is a bit similar to the Amstel Gold Race. Maybe a little more difficult. In that field, I need a super day to really participate with the best climbers.”

‘I don’t know if there is ideal preparation for worlds’

Mathieu van der Poel was winning GP Wallonie while many worlds favorites were already in Australia. (Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Most worlds favorites landed on Aussie soil earlier this week to iron out jet-lag and freshen flight-cramped legs. Van der Poel has barely finished packing his suitcase.

Van der Poel will race in Belgium at the Primus Classic on Saturday before making a late dash to the airport.

“I will leave Zaventem on Saturday evening for a trip of about 25 hours,” he said.

“I also arrived late for the Tokyo Games. I did have the feeling that I was as well rested as possible, even though I couldn’t perform because of that fall.

“I’m not a good sleeper on the plane, but it’s not bad to arrive tired. I’ll get there on Monday morning and will be tired enough in the evening to have a good first night right away.”

Most worlds favorites chose to split their trip across the globe with a stayover in Canada this year. Van Aert, Pogačar, Michael Matthews and more all saw racing in GP Plouay and GP Montréal, with Pogačar scoring confidence-boosting victory in the latter.

Van der Poel braced back against questions pointed at his rulebook-ripping route to the road worlds.

“It’s not that bad. I don’t know if there is ideal preparation,” he said. “I don’t think those races in Canada are ideal either.

“The level is always very high there, but I don’t think you necessarily have a better preparation by riding Canada than by training here and doing those home races.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo