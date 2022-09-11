Matej Mohorič defends Fred Wright: ‘It was very, very clear Primož Roglič deviated from his line’

MONTREAL (VN) — Matej Mohorič defended his Bahrain Victorious teammate Fred Wright against high-profile accusations leveled by Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič.

Mohorič, racing at the Grand Prix de Montréal, said it was Roglič and not his British teammate Wright who was in the wrong in the controversial crash on stage 16 that sent Roglič out of the Vuelta a España.

“It is very, very clear that Primož deviated from his line,” Mohorič said Sunday. “[Roglič] did not check over his shoulder to see if anyone was there, and he was clearly on the white line. I saw three or four different videos. There is nothing more to say.”

The controversial incident saw Roglič clip handlebars with Wright in the closing meters of the stage and the Slovenian on Jumbo-Visma crashed heavily to the ground.

Despite sitting second overall, Roglič did not start the next day, and his absence eased the way for Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) to win the overall title Sunday.

The peloton was stunned this weekend when Roglič and Jumbo-Visma issued a public statement squarely putting the blame on Wright, which the team accused of racing dangerously to provoke Roglič’s crash.

Bahrain Victorious and Wright both issues official statements and strongly disagreed with Jumbo-Visma’s and Roglič’s assertions.

Mohorič on Roglič: ‘We know that Primož crashes a lot’

Roglič crosses the finish line and later leveled charges against Wright. (Photo: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty)

Mohorič said he reviewed several videos and photographs to reach his conclusion that Wright was not in the wrong.

“It’s not appropriate and it’s not fair to make a statement like that toward Fred, who I know personally really well,” Mohorič said.

“And when Primož rides toward the barriers, I think Fred was actually lucky that he was already ahead of Primož when the contact happened, otherwise they would both fall down.

“I am pretty sure our team and Fred would be going to commissaires, which we would have had reason to ask for a sanction for the situation in the race.”

Mohorič, who is skipping the upcoming worlds after coming down with Epstein-Barr, strongly defended his trade team teammate against the Roglič claims.

He even went so far to say that Roglič is the one who provoked his own crash.

“We know that Primož crashes a lot, and this is not the first time this happened,” Mohorič said.

“We have respect, but some riders are more eager to push for position than others,” he said. “In that case, between those riders, I think if you ask the peloton, everyone will tell that Primož is more eager to push for position than Fred.”