Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Matej Mohorič defends Fred Wright: ‘It was very, very clear Primož Roglič deviated from his line’

Mohorič pushes back against Jumbo-Visma allegations: 'We know that Primož crashes a lot, and this is not the first time this happened.'

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

MONTREAL (VN) — Matej Mohorič defended his Bahrain Victorious teammate Fred Wright against high-profile accusations leveled by Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič.

Mohorič, racing at the Grand Prix de Montréal, said it was Roglič and not his British teammate Wright who was in the wrong in the controversial crash on stage 16 that sent Roglič out of the Vuelta a España.

“It is very, very clear that Primož deviated from his line,” Mohorič said Sunday. “[Roglič] did not check over his shoulder to see if anyone was there, and he was clearly on the white line. I saw three or four different videos. There is nothing more to say.”

The controversial incident saw Roglič clip handlebars with Wright in the closing meters of the stage and the Slovenian on Jumbo-Visma crashed heavily to the ground.

Also read:

Despite sitting second overall, Roglič did not start the next day, and his absence eased the way for Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) to win the overall title Sunday.

The peloton was stunned this weekend when Roglič and Jumbo-Visma issued a public statement squarely putting the blame on Wright, which the team accused of racing dangerously to provoke Roglič’s crash.

Bahrain Victorious and Wright both issues official statements and strongly disagreed with Jumbo-Visma’s and Roglič’s assertions.

Mohorič on Roglič: ‘We know that Primož crashes a lot’

A bloodied Primoz Roglic crosses the finish line
Roglič crosses the finish line and later leveled charges against Wright. (Photo: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty)

Mohorič said he reviewed several videos and photographs to reach his conclusion that Wright was not in the wrong.

“It’s not appropriate and it’s not fair to make a statement like that toward Fred, who I know personally really well,” Mohorič said.

“And when Primož rides toward the barriers, I think Fred was actually lucky that he was already ahead of Primož when the contact happened, otherwise they would both fall down.

“I am pretty sure our team and Fred would be going to commissaires, which we would have had reason to ask for a sanction for the situation in the race.”

Mohorič, who is skipping the upcoming worlds after coming down with Epstein-Barr, strongly defended his trade team teammate against the Roglič claims.

He even went so far to say that Roglič is the one who provoked his own crash.

“We know that Primož crashes a lot, and this is not the first time this happened,” Mohorič said.

“We have respect, but some riders are more eager to push for position than others,” he said. “In that case, between those riders, I think if you ask the peloton, everyone will tell that Primož is more eager to push for position than Fred.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo