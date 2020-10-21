Maryland Cycling Classic scheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021

The Maryland Cycling Classic has been put on the calendar for September 5, 2021.

The race is estimated to be contested over 110 miles, and plans to invite nearly 130 professional cyclists from more than 30 different countries.

UnitedHealthcare was previously announced as the presenting sponsor and will continue on in this capacity.

“All of our partners, most importantly UnitedHealthcare, the State of Maryland, City of Baltimore and Baltimore County, have been fantastic through a difficult year. As we look to the future, we now feel poised to put on a great weekend of events capped off with the Maryland Cycling Classic, which will no doubt instantly become one of Maryland’s premier international events,” said Terry Hasseltine, the president of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland.

The event, to take place in Baltimore, Maryland, is part of the UCI ProSeries and is one of the top-ranked events in North and South America.

Commenting on the level of competition this race will bring to North America, Nate Brown of Rally Cycling said, “The Maryland Cycling Classic is huge for cycling in the USA, and to have the support of Baltimore and the entire state of Maryland is a big deal.”

Brown has completed six grand tours and wore the KOM jersey for two stages in the 2017 Tour de France when racing for EF Pro Cycling.

The inaugural event had originally been scheduled for September 6, 2020 but was postponed in late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.