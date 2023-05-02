Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Introducing the Outside+ App

Members get 15+ publications right in your pocket.

Download Today

VeloNews News Road
Road

Maryland Cycling Classic announces 2023 route

The 124-mile race will once again start in Sparks, Maryland before finishing with a city circuit in downtown Baltimore. 

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare today announced the route for the 2023 edition, scheduled for September 3. 

The 196-kilometer (124-mile) route for the second running of the highest ranked UCI road race in the United States sticks to a similar game plan as last year’s inaugural edition. It will once again start in Sparks, Maryland at the headquarters of event sponsor Kelly Benefits before finishing with a city circuit in downtown Baltimore. 

Also read: WorldTour teams and L39ION among those confirmed for 2nd annual Maryland Cycling Classic

The route for the Maryland Cycling Classic 2023
The 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic route.

In between, the race passes through rural countryside and includes 6,664 feet of total climbing thanks in part to two hilly outer circuits before reaching Baltimore. The route will then pass along the waterfront of central Baltimore and Harbor East district before finishing along East Pratt Street and Market Place in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area.

maryland cycling classic 2023 race profile
The 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic race profile

Once riders enter the city, they will still have to face four finishing laps of a 12-kilometer (7.4-mile) city circuit that contains 19 turns and 71 meters (234 feet) of elevation gain per lap. 

The maryland cycling classic finishing city circuit map 2023
The race finishes with a four-lap city circuit around Baltimore. 

The final 3 kilometers of the loop features a descent down St. Paul Street onto East Pratt Street before flattening out, which should make for a fast finish.

Producers of the race were happy with the inaugural edition and are ready to welcome back fans for a second go Labor Day Weekend. 

“The Maryland Cycling Classic was met with phenomenal support and fan engagement in its first year, with an estimated 70,000 people along the course,” said Terry Hasseltine, the president of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, the event owners and producers. He went on to say that “We are very excited to be back in 2023.”

Seventeen teams will be participating in the race, including American WorldTour squads EF Education EasyPost and Trek-Segafredo. Also confirmed so far are Human Powered Health, Novo Nordisk, L39ION of Los Angeles, Hagens Berman Axeon, Toronto Hustle, and Team Medellin-EPM. Nine more are yet to be announced. 

Belgian classics specialist Sep Vanmarcke won last year’s edition, beating out Human Powered Health’s Nickolas Zukowsky and EF Education EasyPost’s Neilson Powless.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon