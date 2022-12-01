Marta Cavalli extends with FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope through 2024

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Italian star Marta Cavalli will stay with FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope for at least two more years after extending her contract through 2024.

Cavalli stepped up to the WorldTour with FDJ last year after spending four seasons developing with the Italian Valcar squad.

After impressing quickly with sixth at the Giro d’Italia Donne in her first season, she enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022. She claimed victory at the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallone in the spring, and the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge in the early summer.

“I am very happy to have reached an agreement with the team for the next two years. Indeed, in this team I have found a way to work hard and improve, which suits me. They hired me a few years ago and the relationship was strong from the start,” Cavalli said.

“We worked together to achieve our goals and we have the same desire to continue to move forward hand in hand. I am really ambitious, and the team FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope is ready to support me as a rider and a woman. Thanks to Stephen and the whole team for believing in me.”

Following her successful start to the year, Cavalli went on to claim second behind Annemiek van Vleuten at the Giro d’Italia Donne and was one of the major favorites for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. However, she was involved in a heavy crash on stage 2 of the French race and was forced to abandon.

Cavalli is one of the team’s two key GC riders, alongside Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and the team is hoping that she can continue to build on her early season successes.

“We are very proud to commit to the future with Marta, it is a strong sign of confidence from Marta for the future. Marta gained momentum in her first seasons, this second season was exceptional with her victory in the two monuments of Amstel and La Flèche, her second place in the general classification of the Giro,” team manager Stephen Delcourt said.

“As we know, Marta has all the keys to becoming the best climber in the world and winning a grand tour fairly quickly. Now with this proof of confidence, on our side, we will work very hard to support her at the same level as her talent and allow her to realize her dreams, and we have a very strong collective at her side with a co-leader in the form of Cecilie, who can allow her to have a real competitive advantage over the other teams.”