Mark Cavendish to start UAE stage despite heavy crash

British superstar gets green light from medical staff to continue the UAE Tour ahead of Thursday's sprint stage.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish will start Thursday’s fifth stage at the UAE Tour despite crashing heavily the previous day.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl officials confirmed Thursday morning the British superstar will take start the rolling stage that could end in a bunch sprint.

Officials said Cavendish was cleared to race after undergoing a series of health checks by team medical staffers.

Cavendish went down hard early in Wednesday’s decisive climbing stage, and was forced to change his helmet. He eventually finished the stage won by Tadej Pogačar, who overtook the lead.

Also read: 

Cavendish and teammate Fabio Jakobsen are in a heated battle to earn a spot on the Tour de France roster. Jakobsen races next at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne while it’s uncertain what Cavendish’s next race will be, with the Giro d’Italia expected to be his next major goal.

Mark Cavendish crashed on stage 4 of the 2022 UAE Tour.
Mark Cavendish crashed on stage 4 of the 2022 UAE Tour. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

