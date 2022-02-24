Mark Cavendish to start UAE stage despite heavy crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish will start Thursday’s fifth stage at the UAE Tour despite crashing heavily the previous day.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl officials confirmed Thursday morning the British superstar will take start the rolling stage that could end in a bunch sprint.

Officials said Cavendish was cleared to race after undergoing a series of health checks by team medical staffers.

Despite his heavy crash yesterday and after consultation with the medical team overnight and this morning, @MarkCavendish has decided to take to the start line on Stage 5 of the #UAETour. We wish Mark all well for the day. pic.twitter.com/9HvQK67XkC — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) February 24, 2022

Cavendish went down hard early in Wednesday’s decisive climbing stage, and was forced to change his helmet. He eventually finished the stage won by Tadej Pogačar, who overtook the lead.

Cavendish and teammate Fabio Jakobsen are in a heated battle to earn a spot on the Tour de France roster. Jakobsen races next at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne while it’s uncertain what Cavendish’s next race will be, with the Giro d’Italia expected to be his next major goal.