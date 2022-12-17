Mark Cavendish to Astana-Qazaqstan? Sources suggest it’s in the works

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Everyone’s favorite off-season soap opera saw another dramatic twist this week.

Astana-Qazaqstan emerged as front runner for Mark Cavendish‘s signature after team brass expressed interest in the Tour de France legend and sources suggested a deal was in the works.

The news makes for another episode in a contract saga stretching back to the late summer.

The now-defunct B&B Hotels, Trek-Segafredo, Israel-Premier Tech, and Human Powered Health have all seen a spin in the contact rumor mill as the 37-year-old supersprinter looks for a new team for 2023.

Cavendish’s options are running short after a supposedly near-done deal with the French B&B Hotels squad sank with the team’s shock shuttering last week.

After scoring five more victories with Quick-Step this season, and with “that” history-making 35th Tour de France stage win to chase, Cavendish is reported to be hungry as ever to see a 20th season in the pro peloton.

Yet the “Manx Missile” faces headwinds in his late-hour contract search as teams close their books for the winter or focus on home-developed young talent.

Also read:

Cavendish was thrown a lifeline by the least expected of sources this week.

Astana-Qazaqstan terminated controversy-stalked climber Miguel Ángel López over allegations of a number of misdemeanors, opening a space in the WorldTour crew’s roster for the coming year.

“I thought about Mark right away,” Astana boss Vinokourov told CyclingNews when discussing the close-down of the B&B project.

“I gave him a phone call saying if he was free then we could talk. It’s true he’s what, 35 or 36 [ed. – 37]? But what really matters is if he’s motivated. I won the Olympic Games when I was nearing 40.”

The typically well-informed Italian reporter Ciro Scognamiglio threw further fuel into the fire late Friday night.

“After a talk with a cyclist agent, we understand that Mark Cavendish and Astana seem close to find an agreement for 2023,” the Gazzetta dello Sport journalist wrote.

Could it happen?

Could Cavendish saddle up with Vinokourov at Astana?

With both Nibali and López gone, Astana needs new leaders in 2023. (Photo: Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

Astana’s WorldTour licence guarantees “Vino” and Co. a start at the Tour de France and offers Cavendish an eye on the Merckx-beating 35th victory. It’s a luxury shared by Ag2r-Citroën, another WorldTour team with space on its books, and TotalEnergies, which has room to spare and an auto wildcard to use.

After losing Vincenzo Nibali and booting “Superman” López, Astana-Qazaqstan needs a new centerpoint after a shocker six-win 2022 that Vinokourov described as “rock bottom.”

Yet Astana hasn’t seen a top sprinter in its lifetime, and Cavendish would be calling on a climber-shaped leadout train unless the team invests more this winter.

And does Cavendish have a taste for Wilier, the Italian brand beneath Astana-Qazaqstan’s racers?

The Manxman is notoriously picky about his sprint machines, and equipment could play a factor. TotalEnergies’ Peter Sagan-secured deal with Specialized may put the French team in with some hope of seeing Cavendish alongside the Slovak next season.

The Cavendish contractual soap opera is still in full swing. Stay tuned.