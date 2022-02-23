Become a Member

Road

Mark Cavendish crashes hard, needs new helmet to finish stage 4 of UAE Tour

Star Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter crashes on stage 4, but is expected to continue racing with two sprint-friendly stages ahead.

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) crashed hard on stage 4 of the 2022 UAE Tour. The “Manxman” finished the stage, and is expected to continue racing.

The team confirmed to VeloNews that Cavendish is back at the hotel and undergoing checks but at present, they believe he has minor injuries.

Also read: UAE Tour stage 4 – Tadej Pogačar wins on Jebel Jais, takes race lead

The stage 2 winner finished in the grupetto after crashing on traffic-calming “road furniture” with more than 130km remaining.

He appeared to suddenly swerve left after a touch of shoulders with another rider who was also taking care not to crash when the group of riders was evading on-road obstacles.

Cavendish landed on his right shoulder and his helmet contacted the road. He was slow to get up and was subsequently examined by the medical team.

Once cleared to continue racing, with a new helmet, Cavendish and leadout man Michael Mørkøv, who also crashed, rejoined the “Wolfpack” in the back of the peloton.

Cavendish and the small group of teammates did not chase the front of the race, which was eventually won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Stages 5 and 6 are expected to be bunch sprint finishes, which are more opportunities for Cavendish to pad his palmares and make the argument for a start at this year’s Tour de France.

