Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

UAE Tour stage 2: Mark Cavendish storms Abu Dhabi sprint

The Manxman held off a late charge from Jasper Philipsen to win the second stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) stormed to victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.

After missing out on even a top-10 finish on the opening day Sunday, the Manx sprinter was in the perfect place to charge to his second win of the year.

Stage 1 winner and race leader, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was closing the gap to Cavendish but didn’t have enough road to overhaul him with the Manxman taking it on the final dive to the line. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), who was a late addition to the race’s start list, finished third.

Thanks to bonus seconds, Philipsen will retain the leader’s red jersey going into stage 3 with a four-second gap over Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo), who was in the day’s breakaway.

“I’m just happy. I knew that we could win, but more so because of how the team worked today. A third of the team here is first-year professionals and this is the first or second race in their career, and seeing how they rode today they were like seasoned professionals. That’s after one day after talking about yesterday and how we didn’t get it right. Nobody panicked today,” Cavendish said after the finish.

“The job was to get me into the final as fresh as possible and they did that. Fortunately, they did it so well that I could go for between 300 and 250 meters into a headwind. It’s usually too far going into a headwind but they did it so well that I knew I would have the energy to keep it to the line. I was quite fortunate because I could feel Philipsen coming quite fast at me. You know he’s in good form because of his sprint yesterday so I’m happy I could hold him off and take the win.”

The second day of the UAE Tour would be another opportunity to the long list of star sprinters in the pack. The bunch was buffeted by winds of all kinds and echelons formed as crosswinds scythed through the bunch early on causing riders to scramble not to be left behind.

In an unusual sight, three members of the Gazprom-RusVelo team, Strakhov, Michael Kukrle, and Pavel Kochetkov, jumped clear of the peloton, amid the early chaos. As the wind died down, the peloton allowed the three Russian riders some room up front to mop up the intermediate sprint points.

The trio was eventually reeled in with 34 kilometers to go by a peloton was riding at close to a crawling pace. Indeed, the speed was slow enough to Jasper Philipsen to joke around by jumping off his bike and momentarily run alongside the bunch.

It wouldn’t be a slow trudge all the way to the finish line and the pace ramped up again when the wind rose with about 20 kilometers to go. The sprinters’ teams continued to turn the screw on the bunch as it closed in on the finishing stretch.

All was ready for another big sprint battle on the wide roads along the Abu Dhabi breakwater. Cavendish was able to rely on his key leadout man Michael Mørkøv to get him to the head of the peloton and the Quick-Step rider had a clear run all the way to the line.

Despite the tricky headwind, Cavendish held off a late charge from Philipsen to take the win.

Stage 3 of the UAE Tour will be a flat nine-kilometer time trial that will shake up the overall standings ahead of the first mountain stage of the week Wednesday.

UAE Tour Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:20:45
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
4KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
5DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
6MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
7LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
8DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
9SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
10VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:00
11BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
13MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
14GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
15KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:00
16VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
17BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
18VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
19QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
20STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:00
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
22DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
23CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
24VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
26VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:00
27RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
28GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
29GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
30BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
31GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
32HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:00
33CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
34ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
36VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
37VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
38ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
39MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
40ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
41RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
42ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
43COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
44LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
45YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
47HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
48RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
49MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
50HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
51POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
52VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:00
53DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
54PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
55DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
56MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
57SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
58STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:00
59NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
60JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
61POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
62HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
63KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
64ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma0:00
65OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:00
66BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
67SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
68DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
69PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
70BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
71VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
72ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
73SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:00
74JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
75BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
76TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
77ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
78PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
79JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
80BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
81PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:00
82BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
83KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
84RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
85LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:00
86VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
87MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
88SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
89HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
90NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
91STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
92MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:00
93BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
94SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
95MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
96BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
97ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe0:00
98BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
99BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
100MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:00
101EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:00
102TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
103THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:00
104TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
105MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:00
106DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:00
107HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
108GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
109BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:00
110LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:00
111VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
112DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:52
113STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
114O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09
115VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:16
116NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:24
117BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:27
118KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:27
119IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:27
120KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:27
121AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:43
122PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:53
123BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:53
124KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:53
125DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:03
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:03:03
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:04
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:06
4BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:10
5ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:12
6VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:12
7KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:12
8TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:12
9VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:14
10DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:16
11KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:16
12LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:16
13DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
14GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:16
15BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
16KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:16
17VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:16
18SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:16
19VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:16
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:16
21MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
22VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:16
23CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
24BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:16
25STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:16
26MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:16
27DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:16
28GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:16
29MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
30QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:16
31MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:16
32VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:16
33CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:16
34RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:16
35POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:16
36COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
37ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
38HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:16
39SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:16
40ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:16
41HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:16
42SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:16
43YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:16
44ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma0:16
45RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:16
46ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:16
47VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:16
48MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
49NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
50HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:16
51KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:16
52MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo0:16
53HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
54DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
55PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
56POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:16
57LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:16
58KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:16
59DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:16
60HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
61BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:16
62VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:16
63MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:16
64SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:16
65MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:16
66BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:16
67DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
68GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
69ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe0:16
70ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
71JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
72ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
73VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
74JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:16
75BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:16
76BARTA WillMovistar Team0:16
77BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:16
78LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:16
79PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:16
80ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:16
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
82VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:16
83OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:16
84RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
85RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:16
86BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:16
87BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
88PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:16
89MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:16
90MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
91SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:16
92NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:16
93JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
94BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:16
95BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:16
96SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:16
97EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:16
98TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:16
99MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:16
100BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:16
101MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:16
102THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:16
103DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:16
104LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:16
105VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:16
106GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:34
107GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:35
108BOL CeesTeam DSM0:35
109PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:35
110DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech1:08
111STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:08
112STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:18
113O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:25
114VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
115HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:38
116NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:40
117KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:41
118KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:43
119AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:59
120KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:09
121IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
122PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious3:33
123BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:33
124BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:46
125DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:19
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix36
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo32
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
4BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe16
5ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates13
6VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers12
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
8KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma12
9LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11
10KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo10
11TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
12GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
13KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo7
14VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal6
15DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
16MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo5
17KANTER MaxMovistar Team4
18SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2
19VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost1
20BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1
21RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
22THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:03:03
2VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:14
3KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:16
4KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:16
5VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:16
6BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:16
7STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:16
8MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:16
9DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:16
10QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:16
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:16
12VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:16
13POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:16
14COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
15ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:16
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:16
17PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:16
18LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:16
19BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:16
20ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
21JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
22VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
23LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:16
24OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:16
25RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:16
26BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:16
27BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
28MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:16
29NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:16
30JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:16
31EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:16
32MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:16
33DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:16
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:34
35PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:35
36STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:18
37O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:25
38VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
39PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious3:33
40BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:33
41DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:19
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo