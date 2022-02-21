UAE Tour stage 2: Mark Cavendish storms Abu Dhabi sprint
The Manxman held off a late charge from Jasper Philipsen to win the second stage.
Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) stormed to victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.
After missing out on even a top-10 finish on the opening day Sunday, the Manx sprinter was in the perfect place to charge to his second win of the year.
Stage 1 winner and race leader, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was closing the gap to Cavendish but didn’t have enough road to overhaul him with the Manxman taking it on the final dive to the line. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), who was a late addition to the race’s start list, finished third.
Thanks to bonus seconds, Philipsen will retain the leader’s red jersey going into stage 3 with a four-second gap over Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo), who was in the day’s breakaway.
“I’m just happy. I knew that we could win, but more so because of how the team worked today. A third of the team here is first-year professionals and this is the first or second race in their career, and seeing how they rode today they were like seasoned professionals. That’s after one day after talking about yesterday and how we didn’t get it right. Nobody panicked today,” Cavendish said after the finish.
“The job was to get me into the final as fresh as possible and they did that. Fortunately, they did it so well that I could go for between 300 and 250 meters into a headwind. It’s usually too far going into a headwind but they did it so well that I knew I would have the energy to keep it to the line. I was quite fortunate because I could feel Philipsen coming quite fast at me. You know he’s in good form because of his sprint yesterday so I’m happy I could hold him off and take the win.”
The second day of the UAE Tour would be another opportunity to the long list of star sprinters in the pack. The bunch was buffeted by winds of all kinds and echelons formed as crosswinds scythed through the bunch early on causing riders to scramble not to be left behind.
In an unusual sight, three members of the Gazprom-RusVelo team, Strakhov, Michael Kukrle, and Pavel Kochetkov, jumped clear of the peloton, amid the early chaos. As the wind died down, the peloton allowed the three Russian riders some room up front to mop up the intermediate sprint points.
The trio was eventually reeled in with 34 kilometers to go by a peloton was riding at close to a crawling pace. Indeed, the speed was slow enough to Jasper Philipsen to joke around by jumping off his bike and momentarily run alongside the bunch.
It wouldn’t be a slow trudge all the way to the finish line and the pace ramped up again when the wind rose with about 20 kilometers to go. The sprinters’ teams continued to turn the screw on the bunch as it closed in on the finishing stretch.
All was ready for another big sprint battle on the wide roads along the Abu Dhabi breakwater. Cavendish was able to rely on his key leadout man Michael Mørkøv to get him to the head of the peloton and the Quick-Step rider had a clear run all the way to the line.
Despite the tricky headwind, Cavendish held off a late charge from Philipsen to take the win.
Stage 3 of the UAE Tour will be a flat nine-kilometer time trial that will shake up the overall standings ahead of the first mountain stage of the week Wednesday.
UAE Tour Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:20:45
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|6
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|7
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|8
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|9
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|10
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|11
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|13
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|14
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|15
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|16
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|17
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|18
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|19
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|20
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|22
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|24
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|25
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|26
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|27
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|28
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|29
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|30
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|31
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|32
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|33
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|34
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|36
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|37
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|38
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|40
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|42
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|43
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|44
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|45
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|47
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|49
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|51
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|52
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|53
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|54
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|55
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|56
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|57
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|58
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|59
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|60
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|61
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|62
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|63
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|64
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|65
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|67
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|68
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|69
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|70
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|71
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|72
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|73
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|74
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|75
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|76
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|77
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|78
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|79
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|80
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|81
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|82
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|83
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|84
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|85
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|86
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|87
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|88
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|89
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|90
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|91
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|92
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|93
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|94
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|95
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|96
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|97
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|98
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|99
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|100
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|101
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|102
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|103
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|104
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|105
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|106
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|107
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|108
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|109
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|110
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|111
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|112
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:52
|113
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|114
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:09
|115
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:16
|116
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:24
|117
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:27
|118
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27
|119
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27
|120
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:27
|121
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|122
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53
|123
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|124
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:53
|125
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:03
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:03:03
|2
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:04
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:06
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|5
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|6
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|7
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:12
|8
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:12
|9
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|10
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|11
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|12
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|13
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|14
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:16
|15
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|16
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|18
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|19
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|21
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|22
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|23
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|24
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|25
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|26
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|27
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:16
|28
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|29
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|30
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|31
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|32
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|33
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|34
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|35
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|36
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|37
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|39
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|40
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|41
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|42
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|43
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|44
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|45
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|46
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:16
|47
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|48
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|49
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|50
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|51
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|52
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|53
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|54
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|55
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|56
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|57
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|58
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|59
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|60
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|61
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|62
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|63
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:16
|64
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|65
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|66
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|68
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|69
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|70
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|71
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|72
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|73
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|74
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|75
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:16
|76
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|77
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|78
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|79
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|80
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|82
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|83
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|84
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|85
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|86
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|87
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|88
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|89
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|90
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|91
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|92
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|93
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|94
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|95
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|96
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|97
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|98
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|99
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|100
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|101
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|102
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|103
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|104
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|105
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|106
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:34
|107
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|108
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:35
|109
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|110
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:08
|111
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:08
|112
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:18
|113
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:25
|114
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|115
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:38
|116
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:40
|117
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:41
|118
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|119
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59
|120
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:09
|121
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|122
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:33
|123
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:33
|124
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:46
|125
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|2
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|32
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|5
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|6
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|7
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|8
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|9
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|10
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10
|11
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|12
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|13
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7
|14
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|15
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|16
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|17
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|4
|18
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|20
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|21
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|22
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:03:03
|2
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|3
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|4
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|5
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|6
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|7
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|8
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|9
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:16
|10
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|12
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16
|13
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|14
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:16
|17
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16
|18
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|19
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|20
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|21
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|22
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|23
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|24
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|25
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:16
|26
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|27
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|28
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|29
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|30
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:16
|31
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|32
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|33
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|34
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:34
|35
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|36
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:18
|37
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:25
|38
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|39
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:33
|40
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:33
|41
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
